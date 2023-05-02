The countywide summer internship program has received a $1 million boost, enabling more teens in Miami-Dade County Public Schools to not only earn a paycheck this summer, but to gain invaluable work experience.
The contribution by Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin was announced last week at Miami Dade College, just days after he pledged $20 million to the community college.
“This is really an exciting day and we’re about to kick off the largest Summer Youth Internship Program that we’ve ever had, and all because of the incredible commitment of some amazing partners,” said Jose Dotres, M-DCPS superintendent. “These partners are embracing our students and opening their doors for them to have the experience they need to be successful as we enter a bright future here in our own city.”
Launched eight years ago by The Children’s Trust, the Miami-Dade County Commission and M-DCPS, the program is now budgeted at $6.3 million, supported through the following contributions of its partners:
• $2 million – CareerSource South Florida
• $2 million – The Children’s Trust
• $1 million – Kenneth C. Griffin Charitable Fund
• $1 million – Miami-Dade County
• $300,000 – Miami-Dade County Public Schools
M-DCPS is compensated to run the program.
The five-week, paid internships that happen in July and August are available to students in grades 10 through 12 who complete the application process through their respective schools by May 26. Interns work 30 hours per week on average, five days a week, and as an additional benefit receive one high school credit. Participants may also receive dual enrollment credit if they meet criteria established by Miami Dade College or Florida International University.
Approximately 3,000 students are expected to be placed among the 700 employers signed up to participate so far. Because funders are covering student pay, employers are only asked to provide the opportunity and supervision.
Potential interns are vetted before entering the program and participating employers interview applicants themselves to decide whom they wish to hire. All interns even carry student accident insurance.
Opportunities are available across a variety of fields and industries, ranging from law offices and engineering firms to Miami-Dade County government offices and day care centers, among many others.
“I worked at Chai Tees this past summer and I learned effective communication and networking skills, just to name a few,” said 10th grader Nigel Williams, who interned last summer and now hopes to be placed again, this time in a hotel to learn more about the hospitality industry. “I learned how to conduct myself professionally and collaborated with co-workers for five weeks, and now I call them friends.”
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has emphasized how these internships provide students with the hands-on experience they need to be job-ready. James Haj, Children’s Trust president and CEO, says he can prove that.
“We can give you stats, we can give you data, we can give you all the numbers,” he said. “We hire interns, too, and to see that five-week process of how they walk in the door and develop employee-building skills and confidence is awe inspiring. We look forward to doing it again this summer.”
Haj added that the program’s ultimate goal is to attract additional partners to double the number of interns placed annually to 6,000. Information on the program for both students and interested businesses is available at MiamiInterns.org or by calling 305.693.3005.