A fixture of Miami’s arts scene since 1985, Community Arts Program (CAP) began 38 years ago with its Summer Concert Series, providing a performance platform for local artists and a way for music lovers to discover them.
In 2003, CAP’s after-school Conservatory for the Arts was established under the leadership of executive and artistic director Mark Hart, an initiative that’s still going strong today and for which applications are currently being accepted.
“There are openings for children interested in studying any instrument and there is also CAP Creative Strings and Jazz Ensemble,” said Hart. “The latter is for those students who want to gain experience performing.”
Open to children ages 5-18, the Conservatory for the Arts – which takes place at Coral Gables Congregational Church and runs between September and May – offers an affordable in-depth instrument, music theory, ensemble and performance curriculum. Its mission: to provide educational and culturally enriching experiences through the transforming power of music.
Hart and the dedicated 38-member faculty he’s assembled to teach students follows that mission to the letter, and it’s at the heart of everything they do.
“We offer a very well-rounded curriculum that is open to any child of any ability, and we operate on a sliding scale to make it available to all income levels. Essentially, we want students to excel no matter their instrument of choice,” said Hart.
Total musicians
Students learn to play instruments and about music theory and composition. It’s this high-quality deep dive into the study of music that helps them become total musicians.
“The curriculum looks at music as a career and our ever-changing world,” said Hart. “We strive to be creative and incorporate all types of music into our lessons. This way, we find whatever type of music speaks to the child and help them see music as a tool and essentially a coping mechanism for life.”
The organization embraces children with disabilities, pairing them with therapists to help them develop their best course of study.
“We know music speaks to that part of the mind,” said Hart. “With special needs students, the artistic side we know is heightened.”
CAP instructors Steffen Zeichner and Daniel Strange, both graduates of the renowned University of Miami Frost School of Music, share Hart’s passion for the program. Zeichner is an adjunct jazz violin lecturer at Florida International University and leads its 5 String Swing Jazz Band, while Strange is chair of Frost’s M.A.D.E. (Modern Artist Development and Entrepreneurship) degree program.
Zeichner, who teaches violin and music theory, became involved in CAP 11 years ago, when a position opened up to teach one of the ensembles. Since then he’s taught all age groups, with a primary objective of providing students with knowledge they can use to continue teaching themselves in the future.
“With music, the most important thing is learning how to play, improve, and practice effectively and efficiently,” said Zeichner. “I’m convinced that our prodigies buy into effective practicing methods way earlier than the rest of us, learning how to immerse themselves in practice and use critical thinking skills to continually improve.”
Working with Hart for more than a decade, Zeichner said he’s most appreciative “of how supportive he is of our ideas with regard to developing the program. I primarily work as a jazz violinist and he’s been so supportive of some of my goals and visions for string playing. I grew up playing Klezmer music as well as playing in rock and jazz settings, and Mark is open to us teaching more than just classical. We’re here to find the types of music that motivates the kids.”
One of those program developments is the implementation of Music Learning Theory, a method that teaches audiation, which allows students to hear sounds and pitches, “inside their head, it’s one of the most important skills a musician can have,” said Zeichner.
Jazz ensemble
Strange originated CAP’s All-Star Jazz Ensemble in 2009 at the urging of Hart, who was looking to expand the program and saw him as the ideal candidate.
“In fall 2009 when Mark approached me about establishing the CAP All-Star Jazz Ensemble to expand the Saturday program, I said absolutely,” recalled Strange. “The first few years we were building it as a big band program, but by the spring of 2013 when we found out we were the finalists in the Community Band Category of Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Essentially Ellington Competition, we switched gears.”
The ensemble has been a finalist at the competition three years in a row.
The All-Star group performs several live shows throughout the community each year, and does a live radio show on WDNA 88.9 FM, Miami’s jazz station. Strange says the radio show is “different because we are live for a full hour on the radio, so it is almost like a live recording – the students have to tap into a different energy. It’s a real rush for them. I always tell them there could be thousands of listeners hearing their performance, and that’s exciting.”
The group does two live radio shows a year with WDNA and “once that red light goes on in the studio and they’re live, the time just flies by and the next thing they know, the hour is gone,” Strange said.
When he’s teaching at CAP, Strange tries to unlock the creativity of the program’s like-minded students. Because the ensemble is heavily composer-focused, he gets his students to laser in on the oral perspective of the music and how it was passed down, something he says helps them tap into their creative side.
“We dive deeper into this heavy intensive in our program,” he said.
The deep dive changes the vibe in the room and leads to Strange making notations and eventually to the musicians in the classroom making recordings. It allows them to take their instrument to an improvisational stage and lead students to create and arrange their own music, and even transcribe the music they’re listening to.
“It has really helped the last couple of years, having students that help that culture,” said Strange. “It’s contagious, and students know when they come to CAP they’ll develop untapped skill sets. All of it is due to our fantastic faculty.”
Strange and Zeichner both incorporate aspects of their lessons as professors at their respective universities into their curriculum at CAP.
Hart is immensely proud of the program’s reach in the community, boasting that “at this point we have applicants from over 53 schools, as far north as Miami Gardens and as far south as Homestead,” he said.
Perhaps his philosophy of “there’s a place at the table for all children in the Community Arts Program,” is why the program continues to flourish.
Visit the Community Arts Program website at CommunityArtsProgram.org for full details on its wide range of classes and to apply for the upcoming season.