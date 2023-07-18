Children need to be inspired to strive for excellence, which is often a heavier lift in the Black community. Sometimes the circumstances and challenges our families face can make it harder, but many of our children are still dreaming and thriving in spite of it all. We will be sharing their stories of hope in the months ahead, beginning with 11-year-old Alexis Jones from North Miami.
Alexis will soon enter sixth grade at Charles R. Drew Middle School. She is determined to reach her goals and make her dreams come true, which requires a commitment to working hard and remaining focused to one day become a music producer.
Right now, though, Alexis is focused on school. Earlier this year she received special honors and recognition in the subject of social studies.
“This subject is interesting to me because I’m learning about other cultures and how they live,” said Alexis.
She’s also fascinated by numbers, so math is another favorite subject.
“My teachers have recognized me as much improved in classroom behavior … I am doing my best to be all that I can be … my teachers motivate me to work hard at all times,” Alexis said.
In her spare time, you’ll find her listening to music, dancing and playing video games, and her favorite foods are spaghetti and lasagna.
Alexis is a member of Ambassadors for Christ Church. She is the proud daughter of Vivian Howard and Alex Jones and sister to five siblings: Cynitha, Cynthis, Alexandria, Jessica and David.
Much of her success I attribute to her loving mother, and a strong, praying grandmother, Gladys V. Brown, who teaches Alexis about God, how to love herself, and to love and respect others.
Alexis is on the right road to success in life, something we want for all of God’s children.