The students at William H. Turner Technical Arts High School do more than just solve algebraic equations and read novels. They also nurse cattle, wire electrical circuits and create mixtapes.
In a visit organized by Rep. Frederica S. Wilson, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona toured the West Little River high school last Thursday to check out what its principal, Uwezo B. Frazier, refers to as the “cornerstone” of his institution, the Career Technical Education (CTE) program. There, Cardona met students who are graduating with job certifications and enough college credits to get them an associate degree right out of high school.
Turner Tech is a model for the future of education, especially when so many are unable to afford the hefty price tag that comes with college or don’t have the time to wait for a steady income. It represents the beginnings of a path that continues on post-graduation, whether through trade schools or vocational programs offered at traditional colleges.
Expanding options
There are roughly 300 trade and vocational schools in the entire state of Florida. Miami-Dade County in particular has more than 75 career preparation programs being offered at seven technical colleges and 14 adult education centers, training young adults in careers for commercial art, culinary art, construction, health occupations, information technology, licensed child care, personal services, manufacturing and transportation.
Some of those schools include D.A. Dorsey Technical College in Liberty City, Lindsey Hopkins Technical College in Allapattah, South Dade Technical College near Florida City and the William H. Turner Technical Adult Education Center, adjacent to Turner Tech High School.
There are also 20 career technical certificate programs and more than 80 vocational courses offered at Miami Dade College that provide preparation and vouchers for industry certification exams.
“For me, technical programs provide options,” said Cardona during last week’s visit. “The students that I saw today, many of them are going to follow their career. Many of them are going to go into medical careers. Some of them were talking about going into the music industry. Some may not, but it’s giving them options, and it’s giving them hands-on learning, just better instruction, better pedagogy. It gives them real-world experience.”
The options made accessible to individuals through trade school can be safer career-wise and less overwhelming than those offered at a college or university, which may include an abundance of very niche, interdisciplinary areas of study each requiring a four-year commitment. HVAC technician David Lee, for one, didn’t need options; he needed direction.
Lee had been generally undecided on what he wanted to study at his local community college when he passed by a van for a local air conditioning company with the words “Now Hiring” in bold letters. The company took him on with little to no experience and offered to pay for his technical education at Palm Beach State College in the meantime.
“It kind of worked out pretty good for me because I was getting the hands-on experience in the field and then also I was getting the book knowledge because I was going to school,” Lee said. “The things I learned in school, I could try those out while I was messing with an [A/C] unit.”
Lee attended night school twice a week, eventually graduating from the program in four years, although the duration of the program is largely dependent upon one’s own schedule.
Jorge De Peña, a flight school trainee at Wayman Aviation Academy in Pembroke Pines, also appreciates the hands-on experience and guarantee that vocational programs provide.
“I have a lot of friends who have a degree, and then they’re at a job like Starbucks or Whole Foods,” he said. “A job isn’t necessarily guaranteed out of college and I think that’s the biggest issue; most people go into it thinking that it is. Whereas in my field, I know that I’ll have a job in some field somewhere – I can be an instructor, I can be faring flights – I think it’s easier to find work.”
Trade school can very well act as a safety net or back-up option to college or university. National data, however, is showing that what was previously a plan B for many may now actually be plan A.
A new trend
There was a 4.1% drop in national postsecondary enrollment from spring 2021 to spring 2022, which includes undergraduate and graduate schools. The year before, there was a 3.5% drop. That’s a total decrease of 1.3 million students enrolling in postsecondary education since 2020, according to a study conducted by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
On the other hand, trade schools are seeing a steady increase in national enrollment. Two-year skill-based colleges had a 19.3% increase for construction programs, 11.5% for mechanics and repairs, 16.7% for precision and production and 12.7% for culinary.
In Florida, traditional college enrollment has been decreasing exponentially since the pandemic, with a 1.1% drop in 2021 and a 4.2% drop in 2022. In most cases, the enrollment rates for Black students decreased more than that of any other race.
That could be in part due to college being generally perceived as unaffordable. According to a survey conducted last year by research firm Morning Consult, approximately 77% of the 4,420 participants in the U.S. believe college would be too expensive for them.
Financial reasons played a large part in De Peña’s initial decision to attend flight school, for instance. De Peña, who has a speech impediment, is getting his education paid for by the Vocational Rehabilitation program, which helps Floridians with disabilities obtain and maintain their jobs.
“I was in that grey area where I think most people are, where your family’s or your personal income is too much for financial aid but the family by itself also doesn’t make enough to pay for schooling,” he said. “I felt like I had very limited options.”
Vocational Rehabilitation was De Peña’s only choice, and while it didn’t cover the programs needed for him to continue his initial preference in education, it did cover flight school. He decided, as he put it, to “go big or go home.”
Flight school can be on the pricier side when it comes to trade schools, but it’s still less expensive than a typical college or university. Overall, the average cost to attend a vocational school is about $30,000. Four years of college, on the other hand, can cost anywhere from $80,000 to $160,000.
Which path will result in a higher salary is a trickier metric, depending on several factors on a case-by-case basis, but the general stigma that universities produce higher-paying jobs than trade schools isn’t necessarily true, either.
“Mine is a career that pays pretty good,” said Lee, noting opportunities for growth as well. “Sometimes, depending on if you work yourself up, you can make more money than somebody with a degree makes.”
“[Aviation] is very lucrative,” said De Peña echoing the sentiment. “I haven’t looked back at all.”