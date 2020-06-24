This summer, the battle of all battles goes live when the Children’s Trust and all the Miami-Dade Grade Level Reading Partners crown the next great book warrior in a live online launch party on Thursday, June 18 at 10:30 a.m.
To combat summer learning loss, the summer Battle of the Books hosted by the Miami-Dade Grade Level Reading Campaign and The Children’s Trust, encourages both camp teams and individual K-5 grade children and families to join the launch party by downloading their free preselected eBooks by grade level from the (MDPLS) library, read the books and then try the free suggested activities throughout the summer.
On July 9, the group will re-convene for a virtual field trip which includes the Battle of the Books featuring college and professional athletes, coaches, dancers, Young Talent Big Dreams (YTBD) performers, read-aloud books, and interactive activities.
Scheduled to participate are three-time NBA Champion, University of Miami Hall of Fame and current General Manager of the Phoenix Suns basketball team James Jones; Miami Hurricane’s Football Player Gannon Broderick; University of Miami’s Baseball Coach Gino DiMare; and University of Miami Women’s Basketball Player Brianna Jackson as well as local performers and authors for the official launch party event.
To register for the Battle of the Books Launch Party visit Find all the details at: https://www.stayhome.miami/battle