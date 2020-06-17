Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Mostly cloudy early followed by heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. High 83F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 77F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.