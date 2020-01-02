Deerfield Beach High School opened their doors early this holiday break in lieu of a recent tragedy involving a 17-year-old student who attended the school.
The school had grief counselors and other staff support available for students and others in the community who are still mourning the recent loss of Bryce Gowdy, Broward County School Board Vice Chair Rosalind Osgood said.
His funeral will be held at 1.p.m. on Jan. 10 at Deerfield Beach High School auditorium.
Bryce finished classes a semester early so he could start classes and join Georgia Tech's football team on Jan. 6, the university said in a statement.
Broward County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call on Dec. 30 at around 4 a.m. about a freight train striking a pedestrian “in the area of Southeast Fourth Avenue and Southeast 10th Street in Deerfield Beach.”
The sheriff’s office identified the victim at the scene as 17-year-old Bryce Gowdy, and transferred him to Broward Health North, where he died.
In a Facebook live video posted a few days ago by Bryce’s mother, Shibbon Winelle, she revealed her knowledge of Bryce’s struggle with homelessness and mental health, which have since circulated reports of suicide.
A spokesperson for the Broward County Medical Examiner confirmed suicide as the manner of death, caused by blunt force injuries.
As a former teacher in South Florida, State Rep. Shevrin Jones is also familiar with the arising problems associated with youth homelessness and mental health. He believes school counselors are not enough – and while he understands teachers have a lot on their plate, he stressed the necessity in training them to also be able to detect these problems in order to aid in solutions.
“If we know when these indicators are happening early on, then maybe we can intervene and we can minimize the Bryce Gowdys of the world and what’s happening behind the trauma of teen suicide,” he said.
While the school district has mental health services and resources for homeless students and their families, Osgood knows from personal experience that the pressure can sometimes be too overwhelming for young people to deal with, especially in the Black community.
“In the African-American community, we are silent about mental health, and it’s beginning to drastically impact our children,” she said.
Donna Korn, chair of the School Board of Broward County and Robert W. Runcie, Superintendent of Broward County Public Schools released the following statement Thursday:
“The School District tragically lost one of our students, Bryce Gowdy, a recent graduate of Deerfield Beach High School. Bryce was an outstanding individual in every way – on the football field, in the classroom and in life. He had great promise and a bright future.
“Our hearts go out to Bryce’s mother and his younger brothers for their devastating loss. The District is coordinating resources and support for the family, and will offer counseling to students on campus on Thursday, January 2.
“Providing our young people with the life skills and mental health wellness they need has been and continues to be a priority focus of the School Board and Superintendent Runcie. As a community, we must do all we can to support the family. We encourage everyone to visit the Bryce Gowdy family GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bryce-gowdy-family.”