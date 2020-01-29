Superintendent Alberto Carvalho will explore and review the feasibility of addressing mental health issues specific to student-athletes.
Miami-Dade County School Board Member Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, District 2, proffered an agenda item to request a look at what more the school system can do with mental health awareness at the forefront.
More recently, reports of mental health issues affecting student athletes, have surfaced.
As the American Psychological Association noted in a feature publication, athletes, such as “football players have the same mental health problems as everyone else, but they also face some unique challenges, such as the confusion, depression, aggression, dementia and other symptoms […] caused by repeated head injuries.”
The item, which was presented at the Jan. 15, was also supported by community stakeholders.
Carvalho is expected to look into customizing mental health awareness campaigns; organizing forums or events with participation from community partners; developing a task force with participation from mental health professionals, educators and athletic directors and/or obtaining responses to a survey regarding student-athlete mental health from coaches and athletic directors; providing mental health awareness training for student-athletes’ coaches, athletic directors and families that identify risk factors and signs associated with mental illness; and establishing mentorship programs. Carvalho is expected to report to the board at the Feb. 12 school board meeting, in advance of Mental Health Awareness Month in May.