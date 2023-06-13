Last Thursday was a stormy night in more ways than one in Miami, when a downpour delayed the start of a meeting at The Historic Hampton House publicized to start at 6 p.m. and from which The Miami Times was ultimately banned.
At least 50 people were expected, according to Hampton House board chair Jacquie Colyer, but just six arrived by 7 p.m. and turned the sea of chairs into an intimate discussion circle. The topic of conversation, “Hands Off Our History,” was organized by a group called the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. A flyer created to promote the meeting called on parents, students and teachers to share their stories.
The meeting was presumably called to organize against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ repeated efforts to stifle the teaching of Black history through intimidation, legislation and book banning. Unfortunately, The Times never got the chance to find out because this reporter was asked to leave within the hour before the meeting could officially begin, by the very lawyers who organized the gathering.
We were told when asked to leave that it was a private meeting, although The Historic Hampton House emailed the flyer to The Times, which included logos of endorsement from the Miami-Dade branch of the NAACP, Black Voters Matter and Florida Rising.
David Hinojosa, director of educational opportunities at Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and one of the two lawyers who organized the event, told The Times our presence would violate attorney-client privilege. Hinojosa told us later by phone Monday that more than a dozen people came to express their grievances with state government.
“There was a message of hope that was shared among community members who were able to hear the stories and experiences of educators, parents and grandparents, and civil rights advocates,” he said.
Harold Ford, vice president of the South Dade branch of the NAACP, told us he also was unaware the meeting was closed to the media. He raised concerns about the removal or relocation of Black history books in Miami-Dade County schools during the meeting, which – according to him – turned into a venting session about recent legislation at the state level with no clear goal or outcome. Few of the participants present seemed to have any interest in legal representation.
“During the whole conversation, I asked what can we do to counteract this?” Ford said in an interview with The Times. “I made it clear that these issues are a primary concern for the NAACP and we’re gonna watch for them. Nothing concrete was offered as a course of action, and not a lot of time was spent talking about that. It was all pretty vague and general.”
Colyer said she had no idea the gathering was intended to be private, and there was nothing she could do to allow the press to cover the event.
The Times contacted the other supporting organizations about whether they knew the meeting was intended as confidential, but they did not respond by press time.