On May 16, JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways will be sponsoring a virtual graduation celebration for historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to Show Us Their Walk – HBCU Edition. The online event starts at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, and can be viewed on Chase YouTube, Chase Twitter, HBCU Connect Facebook and Essence Studios.
While this year’s commencement ceremonies at HBCUs may be much different than what many students and their loved ones imagined, the achievements of the HBCU Class of 2020 still offers much to celebrate.
JPMorgan Chase is working with partners like UNCF to create a virtual celebration that not only honors this year’s HBCU grads, but also builds off the success and momentum of the national #ShowMeYourWalk campaign that was launched on May 2 and featured remarks from Jamie Dimon, Kevin Hart, Serena Williams and Stephen Curry.
The goal of the event is to create a moment for all HBCU students to feel celebrated, and provide them with resources to help them invest in their personal development.
With stay at home orders in place and schools out for the foreseeable future, it's a tough time to be a graduating senior. No, scratch that—it's the worst time to be a graduating senior, and folks everywhere are sympathizing with how it feels to miss the opportunity to walk across the stage in a cap and gown, diploma in hand, celebrating hard-earned success with classmates, teachers, friends and family.
"As a mom of a Class of 2020 high school senior, I know these students have put in amazing effort and we should all rally around them to celebrate their achievements," said Leslie Gillin, Chief Marketing Officer at Chase. "There is a bright future ahead, and it will be so much better because of them."
Chase isn't just sympathizing—they're demonstrating actionable support for seniors by organizing a virtual commencement ceremony, "Show Me Your Walk," and they've also enlisted none other than Former President Barack Obama, Kevin Hart, Serena Williams and Steph Curry to help.
The event was announced by Thasunda Brown, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking, in a heartfelt and optimistic post on Instagram. And in true 2020 fashion, grads are also encouraged to "ShowMeYourWalk" on Tiktok, a hashtag challenge put in place to let seniors in high school, college and even grad school know that Chase recognizes their achievements, that they're being celebrated and that graduating in these trying times is a feat that doesn't go unnoticed.
“I really want to give the message that we’re really proud to see what they’re doing,” Serena Williams, 38, told People. “I definitely want to talk about goals and how it takes countless hours to reach a goal. I want to remind them that success is subjective...success is what you make [of] it, mostly. I hope to provide nuggets of wisdom that have kind of worked along my journey."
Curry mirrored this sentiment, telling the magazine, “This is a way for everybody to collectively step up and celebrate that class that has put so much work in. Everybody, through this virus and pandemic, we’re missing that physical interaction and that ability to be with people that matter the most to you in the same room and have laughs and shared experiences.”
