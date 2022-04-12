Students of Miami’s F1 in Schools program recently had the opportunity to show off what they’ve been learning at Bunche Park in Miami Gardens.
In keeping with Formula One’s community benefits agreement, the international motor sports organization sponsors students in the Seeking Education Empowers Knowledge (S.E.E.K) program as part of F1 in Schools, which claims to be one of the largest global educational programs that raises awareness about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). This particular program is dedicated to introducing students in grades 3-8 to design, engineering, project management, branding, marketing and teamwork.
At the Race Day event, students from surrounding neighborhoods assembled mini race cars with provided kits. Also in the design room were 3-D print kits so the children could one day design and create their own cars.
“This program gives the kids something different to do, and this gives them an opportunity to participate in a program that is typically not offered in schools,” said Anike Sakariyawo founding executive director of S.E.E.K.
While students put the finishing touches on their models, they were treated to a surprise visit by a racing pioneer.
Motor sports legend Willy T. Ribbs came by to share some words of wisdom and answer questions. Ribbs is the first Black man to have tested an F1 race car – in 1986 – and became the first Black driver to qualify for the Indy 500, in 1991. Now the diversity and inclusion representative for F1, Ribbs inspired the students of S.E.E.K to consider careers in motor sports through engineering pathways and explained the importance of STEM subjects.
Ribbs fielded several questions about his first racing sponsorship and how he handled adversity. The answers were heartfelt.
“These kids have so much capability. The support from Formula One and this investment in the STEM program is going to accelerate their learning process.” Ribbs said. “If they want to be in the sport as an engineer, as a designer or as a driver, this all accelerates their goal. It’s amazing what these kids know today as opposed to what I knew. They are light years ahead of where I was at the same age.”
Also in attendance were Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris and Councilmember Robert Stephens.
“F1 in Schools is going to be a major part of the next 10-year partnership that we’ll have with Formula One. The most important thing is that our children are being exposed to something totally different than they have seen in their lives,” said Harris.
The kids headed downstairs in the Bunche Park gymnasium, where a 20-meter track was set up for them to put their finished race cars to the test. After a few test runs, Harris and all of the invited guest gathered around to deliver the news that all of the students would be attending the inaugural Miami Grand Prix May 6-8 at Hard Rock Stadium.
“The opportunity and exposure these students will gain from the upcoming event will be an experience they will never forget,” said Miami Grand Prix management team member Jason Jenkins, senior vice president of communications and community affairs for the Miami Dolphins.
Also announced was a new South Florida Motorsports paid internship program for students from Florida Memorial and St. Thomas universities, which will provide them with a behind the scenes experience during the Miami Grand Prix across a variety of departments, including communications, corporate partnerships, event operations, fan experience, guest experience and marketing.
“These young leaders will make significant contributions to this international event, and we look forward to watching their professional development through this experience,” said Richard Cregan, Miami Grand Prix CEO.