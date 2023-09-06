The Florida division of AmeriCorps’ Early Learning Corps program received a $1 million check Sept. 5, 2023, to expand its services in early childhood education.
The check was presented by Sen. Alexis Calatayud at the Children’s Learning Center of Richmond Heights in south Miami-Dade County, one of Florida Early Learning Corps’ newest partners.
Florida Early Learning Corps is a personalized tutoring program that partners with pre-K students ages 3 to 5 at learning centers throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties, as well as in central Florida. The program launched in the state in 2015 and has since helped more than 6,500 children prepare for kindergarten.
“Last month, 49% of Florida kindergartners started their first day of school unprepared, cognitively, socially and physically,” said Chanelle Pough, director of Florida programs at Early Learning Corps. “Florida Early Learning Corps’ vision is to ensure that 100% of Florida preschoolers are kindergarten-ready on day one.”
This year’s corps is the largest ever, according to Pough, who said that 120 new members have been recruited to serve 2,000 more children in reaching literacy and numeracy targets.
The $1 million investment will allow Florida Early Learning Corps to expand further by 30%, acquiring an additional 30 new tutors that will serve 450 more students and extending its reach further into central Florida. The corps also provides tutors with stipends and educational awards to offset their student loans and tuition costs, strengthening career pathways for future early childhood educators.
“I am really grateful for the opportunity to champion early childhood education in the Legislature and to make sure that we are empowering the best practices that we know exist,” said Calatayud, who carried the corps’ proposal throughout the last legislative session.
Founded in 1966 by members of the neighboring Second Baptist Church, Children’s Learning Center (CLC) of Richmond Heights is one of the institutions exemplifying these very practices. According to center director Yolanda Davis, 90% of the children at the CLC go on to enroll in gifted programs at their respective schools.
“This is the foundation,” said Davis. “This is the start to where a child will be able to go when they leave here.”
“We know that children who enter kindergarten behind their peers academically will play catch up for the rest of their education, if not the rest of their lives … Change their first five years, and you change everything,” said Pough.