Heading back to the classroom is a big change following a long break. Some children eagerly embrace the idea of once again being surrounded by friends and thrive on the familiar tempo that a new school year brings. Others resist the disruption to their laid-back, summer-fun lifestyle.
Understanding which mindset your kids are taking into this school year can help you set the stage for their success. Creating a transition plan for your family makes the return to school a team effort and reinforces a support system that is essential for kids’ academic achievement.
“Even students who are excited about the new school year can benefit from a structured transition plan,” said Robyn Knecht, director of counseling for St. Joseph’s Indian School, a Native American residential school that helps students move beyond the cycle of poverty, addiction and mental illness with an education and opportunities for a brighter future. “Talking with your student about what aspects of school they’re looking forward to, and where they might have worries, allows you to tailor your transition plan to their needs.”
Reclaim your routine
During the summer months, when there’s no bus to catch or school bell to heed each morning, many kids develop different sleep schedules and less formal routines throughout the day. As you approach the start of a school year, begin easing back toward a classroom routine by gradually making bedtimes and wake-up times earlier. Introduce some structure with projects that blend play with learning to help reengage those thinking caps.
Set goals
Clarifying educational aspirations is a factor that may help youth avoid at-risk behaviors. Goals should be based on your child’s abilities. Asking a student who consistently earns Bs to suddenly become a straight-A student probably isn’t realistic. However, you can ask your child to create goals that push their comfort boundaries, such as aiming for mostly B-pluses on first-quarter report cards. Setting milestones that ladder up to larger, longer-term goals allows your student to build self-esteem, celebrate successes and stay motivated on the journey.
Prioritize organization
Modeling good organizational skills can help your child develop good habits that allow them to demonstrate a commitment to school and school-related responsibilities. For younger kids, that may be creating a designated place to store backpacks when they get home so you avoid the morning scramble. You can ask kids of all ages to help manage a file system where you keep school papers that need to be signed and returned. Older kids can benefit from learning how to keep to-do lists and their own calendars to manage school, sports, activities and social commitments.
Build relationships
While your involvement at home plays a vital role in your student’s success, so does positive engagement with supportive teachers at school. Leading up to the start of the school year, make a point to meet new teachers and develop connections that show your student they have a resource-rich team ready to share in celebrating achievements and provide a helping hand if challenges arise.
Encourage involvement
Particularly for a student who lacks enthusiasm about school, finding areas for them to explore personal interests and excel can be particularly valuable. Treat the start of the school year as an opportunity to discover which social clubs and activities are available and find one (or more) that sparks enthusiasm. These non-academic settings can play a helpful role in developing close relationships with positive peers, which is another protective factor that supports positive outcomes for youth.