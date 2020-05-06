For graduating seniors across the country, COVID-19 has forced necessary modifications or cancellation of some annual high school milestones. Graduation is the most important academic rite of passage for students who have worked so hard to complete a 12-year education and it is a meaningful moment for families as well, having supported these efforts through their academic journey. This is especially true for those students who are the first in their families to graduate and others who have overcome personal challenges.
“The Class of 2020, like those who came before them, and those who will follow, deserve every bit of pomp and circumstance a traditional commencement provides,” said Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho. “While we are not able to provide that immediately, we will do all we can to ensure these graduating seniors feel honored, not only by their teachers, classmates, and loved ones, but by the entire community.”
In an effort to ensure all voices were heard during the planning stages of the celebration for the Class of 2020, Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) held virtual meetings with senior class representatives from every high school to brainstorm and determine the best way to address commencement, considering the social distancing restrictions that currently prevent large, in-person gatherings. Based on feedback from those meetings, as well as input from various stakeholders including community members and parents, district staff has developed a plan to conduct ceremonies that honor graduates, while adhering to CDC guidelines and recommendations.
After taking into account all of the feedback, we have determined we will have virtual graduation ceremonies at the end of this school year, followed by traditional graduations with all of the pomp and circumstance our seniors have earned, when conditions improve; either later in the summer or in the winter, depending on the guidance of medical experts.
For the virtual graduation ceremonies, we are making every effort to follow the graduation dates and times that have already been scheduled, though some flexibility in scheduling may be required. All ceremonies will be broadcast online, and media partners have committed to showcasing some of these events as well. The virtual graduations will include students, as well as school, region, and district administrators and board members. During each ceremony, the photo of each graduating senior will be displayed while the student's name is announced. Parents and guests will also have the opportunity to remotely attend virtual graduation ceremonies.
Additionally, the district is doing everything it can to ensure all seniors are honored, not only by their teachers, classmates, and loved ones, but also by the entire community. M-DCPS has launched a dynamic four-week marketing campaign through which, along with the media, we will encourage our entire community to join in a celebration of our graduates, culminating on May 20 with a "Senior Recognition Day."
During the week of April 27, Miami-Dade County Public Schools highlighted seniors who have received university and athletic scholarships.
May 4-8, military graduates will be honored as well as students who have outstanding achievements, such as exemplary community service.
May 11-15, those students who represent the top 10 percent in each class will be highlighted as well as those nominated for Silver Knight Awards. We will culminate these efforts by honoring all graduates the following week.
On May 20, schools will be encouraged to post class photos and students are being asked to share videos of their favorite senior year memory. We ask that our community join this celebration by posting special messages of encouragement in the form of photos or videos on social media using the following hashtags:
#MDCPSGrad, #Classof2020, #MeetMDCPSGrads and #SeniorSpotlight.
Our graduates and families deserve our full support and appreciation. In these coming weeks, let's come together to promote and recognize the hard work of our graduates who so ably represent the future of our community and nation.