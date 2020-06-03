The Greater Miami Florida Chapter is currently celebrating 65 years of providing transformational programming in the Miami-Dade community and beyond. Chapter president Gail Ash Dotson, Esq. joins Renée Shaw Jones, scholarship chairperson, as they present college scholarships awards to graduating high school seniors.
On Sunday, June 7 at 2 p.m., a unique Drive-in Scholarship Celebration will be held at the Miami-Dade College North Campus at 11380 NW 27th Avenue, Miami, Fl. 33167
The 2020 Greater Miami scholarship recipients represent students from six high schools throughout Miami-Dade County who have consistently demonstrated a commitment to academics and service. In addition to the thousands of scholarship dollars previously committed to the advancement of higher education for students exhibit academic excellence, this year’s awardees will each be awarded $3,000.
Greater Miami (FL) Chapter members were determined to celebrate the accomplishments of these deserving students in spite of COVID-19 and decided to create a memorable “drive-in” experience for the graduates who have been denied so much during their senior year in high school. For the safety and protection of all attendees, CDC protocols will be followed during the celebration including the wearing of masks and following social distancing mandates.
The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946 with current membership that consists of over 15,000 professional women of color in 288 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and the United Kingdom. It is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of women who are committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry.
The Greater Miami (FL) Chapter was organized in 1955 and has provided transformational programming and services in the South Florida community and beyond for more than 60 years. More recent programming and services include, among others, Services to Youth – Carrie P. Meek K-8 Center NSBE Jr. Chapter (STEM), The Arts – Art Detectives and Book & Author event for annual scholarships, International Trends and Services – A Haitian Love Affair, National Trends and Services – Link Up to Vote, Health & Human Services – Annual Health Fairs & Humanitarian Medical Mission to Haiti.
Additionally, the Greater Miami Chapter has a legacy of superb leadership in The Links, Incorporated that makes us proud. Mrs. Regina Jollivette Frazier, Ninth National President (1986-1990) as well as three Southern Area Directors: Mrs. Maude K. Reed, Fifth (1965-1969), Mrs. Regina Jollivette Frazier, Ninth (1981-1984) and Mrs. Anne Turner Herriott, 19th (2015-present). Please continue to review our website to learn more about Greater Miami Chapter’s commitment to service in the South Florida community.