I think we can all agree that our children today are faced with many challenges. In spite of it all you’ll find Harmony Taylor working hard to accomplish her goals.
This 11-year-old from North Miami aspires to someday become the director of her own day care center, which would have her follow in the footsteps of her mother, director of Step Above Academy. She is inspired by the devotion and care that her mother shows to the children at the center.
Harmony attends SLAM! Miami (Sports Leadership Arts Management), a charter school founded by rapper Pitbull, and is very excited about all the subjects she’s taking this year.
Her favorite is math, because of her fascination with numbers. The sixth grader has received special honors and recognition in track and field, cheerleading, math and reading.
After graduating from high school, Harmony plans to attend college to earn a degree in early childhood education, but because of her love for fashion, this ambitious young lady is thinking about a second degree in design.
In her spare time, you will find her cheerleading, playing with her friends and vacationing with her family.
Her favorite foods are pizza and spaghetti. She is the proud daughter of Zephanie Peacock and Loquacious Taylor, and stepfather Calvin Luster. Her three siblings are Quincy, Hazel and Caleb.
Yes, you can say she is right on course for fulfilling her dreams and succeeding in life. That’s something we want for all God’s children.