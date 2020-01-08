First-grader King Aguila has attended KIPP Sunrise Academy in Liberty City since Kindergarten – but says he’s been a student at the school “everyday.”
King, along with dozens of other local boys and their parents, came out to KIPP Miami’s free New Year’s haircuts for boys this past weekend. The event was held Saturday, Jan. 4 at 305 Royal Barber Shop, located inside the Village Flea Market at Northside Plaza in Liberty City.
KIPP Sunrise Academy second grade teacher Vernell Patterson said the annual Liberty City event helps parents cut down on costs by providing their sons ages 5 to 13 with a fresh look when they return to school for the new year.
She added that the event, “allows us to let parents and people in the community know that we are here.”
King’s mother, Shanica Aguila, owns 305 Royal Barber Shop, and her husband, Omar Aguila, is a retired barber who gave haircuts to the boys at the event.
The Aguila family also provided free haircuts at their barber shop for last year’s event, which was nearly half a year before their 7-year-old son would go viral for starring in Chris Brown and Drake’s “No Guidance” music video in the summer.
King’s father said he himself appeared in music videos in the past and used his connections to land his son an audition for Chris Brown and Drake’s “No Guidance” music video filmed in Miami.
However, the Aguilas didn’t let their son’s recent, local celebrity status stop them from rejoining KIPP Miami in giving free haircuts for a second year at their shop. The family even brought along some relatives and their children this time.
“I’m for anything for the kids, and some parents don’t have this,” King’s mother said of the free event. “So, seeing that some parents don’t have this, there’s nothing wrong with helping the next person out.”
King’s father said he gave haircuts to 45 boys at this year’s event.
“My parents always taught me to pay it back,” he said. “So this was my way of doing it.”
KIPP is a nonprofit network of public charter schools primarily servicing under-served communities, Patterson explained
“This year we now have two [schools] and in the fall we’re going to have four,” she shared.
KIPP Miami launched its first school, KIPP Sunrise Academy, in Liberty City in 2018, and KIPP Liberty Academy in West Little River came soon after.
According to Patterson, locations for the next two schools have yet to be determined.