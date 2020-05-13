In an effort to ensure that the Class of 2020 graduates at Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) receive the pomp and circumstance they deserve, the District will hold virtual graduation ceremonies for each high school.

The ceremonies will be broadcast beginning Monday, June 8 through Tuesday, June 16. The live streaming of each virtual graduation, as well as a schedule of ceremonies and a video archive can be accessed by visiting Classof2020.dadeschools.net.

Celebrate Senior Recognition Day May 20 using the following hashtags: #MDCPSGrad #Classof2020 #MeetMDCPSGrads #SeniorSpotlight.