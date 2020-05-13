Class of 2020

The Class of 2020, like those who came before them, and those who will follow, deserve every bit of pomp and circumstance a traditional commencement provides,” said Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho. “While we are not able to provide that immediately, we will do all we can to ensure these graduating seniors feel honored, not only by their teachers, classmates and loved ones, but by the entire community.”

In an effort to ensure that the Class of 2020 graduates at Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) receive the pomp and circumstance they deserve, the District will hold virtual graduation ceremonies for each high school.

The ceremonies will be broadcast beginning Monday, June 8 through Tuesday, June 16. The live streaming of each virtual graduation, as well as a schedule of ceremonies and a video archive can be accessed by visiting Classof2020.dadeschools.net.

Celebrate Senior Recognition Day May 20 using the following hashtags: #MDCPSGrad #Classof2020 #MeetMDCPSGrads #SeniorSpotlight.

