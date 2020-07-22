Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Local 1184 reached a tentative agreement yesterday on the 2019-20 Reopener Contract. The tentative agreement provides recurring salary increases, the 2021 Employee Benefits Program, and modifications to existing contractual provisions. AFSCME members include custodians, food service workers, security guards, bus drivers, mechanics and WLRN television and radio clerks/technicians and writers.
“The hardworking men and women of AFSCME deserve to be recognized for their meaningful contributions to our students and our schools,” said Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho. “I am pleased that we were able to negotiate an agreement that dignifies their invaluable role within the M-DCPS family.”
This agreement is subject to ratification by members of the AFSCME bargaining unit. The agreement was ratified by the School Board at the July 15 School Board Meeting.
“Our AFSCME personnel are a vital part of our workforce and we thank them for their continued service. This contract will assist us in providing these employees with a compensation package that recognizes their honorable work,” said School Board Chair Perla Tabares Hantman.
Highlights of the tentative agreement include the following:
Financial Compensation
• A 3 percent salary adjustment effective July 1, 2019.
• A specialized training stipend for custodians related to additional sanitization protocols.
Healthcare
• The Employee Benefit Program will offer three healthcare plans, one of which is provided at no cost to employees.