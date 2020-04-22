It’s another win for Florida education to the tune of $173,585,880 million in emergency funds as congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson continues her powerstreak for COVID-19 relief. The funding covers an array of needs including K-12 schools needs to provide online learning, assisting colleges and universities in filling funding shortfalls and providing direct assistance to child-care providers.
The announcement came Wednesday, April 15 and is a result of the “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security CARES Act” that the U.S. Congress passed in March 27, 2020. The funding comes from the governor’s emergency education relief GEER fund, which allocates nearly $3 billion for governors to use at their discretion for public education needs related to COVID-19. Access to the full amount is available immediately.
“The vast majority of public school students in District 24 come from low-income households, so this economic assistance is a godsend,” said Congresswoman Wilson who is a senior member of the House Education and Labor Committee. “It will boost distance learning initiatives and our efforts to meet students’ needs, from technology to meals, which will continue throughout the summer, and I will continue to push for resources so that our children are not left behind during this unprecedented period.”
Wilson is a fifth-term lawmaker from Florida, representing parts of Northern Miami-Dade and Southeast Broward counties. A former state legislator and school principal, she is the founder of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, a mentoring and dropout prevention program for boys and young men of color. The 24th district is vast, and some areas encompass West Hollywood, Miami Gardens and also touches down south to Overtown.
More COVID-19 education aid initiatives have already begun rolling out in South Florida as students transition to a prolonged time frame of distant virtual learning at both the primary and higher education level in response to the public health crisis.
The Miami Times reported Wednesday, April 15 that Wilson secured funding that will be distributed between five South Florida institutions. That funding will allow students to receive emergency cash assistance grants to help pay for housing, food and other basic essentials during the COVID-19 pandemic.
An additional $1 billion will be distributed at a later date for historically Black colleges and universities, tribal colleges and universities, other minority-serving institutions and other under-resourced institutions.
HBCUs eligible in South Florida include Miami Gardens institutions Florida Memorial University and St. Thomas University.
“Having their educations and college experience disrupted is difficult enough; students should not also have to worry about food, shelter and other necessities. I hope this much-needed relief will enable all of these young people to continue their studies,” Wilson said.
Medical students from the Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine (FIU HWCOM) created HOPE Tutoring in collaboration with Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) in response to the shift to distance learning as a result of COVID-19.
The HOPE program, which stands for Helping Out Public Education, is just one of Miami’s latest COVID-19 relief efforts that allows high school students to schedule a virtual personal tutoring session with an FIU medical student, 7-days-a-week, from 3 to 8 p.m. on more than 30 different subjects.
“Our steadfast commitment to providing innovative educational resources and opportunities to students, through distance learning, will not waver,” said Miami-Dade School Board Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “This initiative is a shining example of what educational entities can deliver when they work together for the benefit of our children.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis stated April 9 that he was on the fence about shutting school campuses statewide for the rest of the academic year, expressing some students may return to school sooner than others.
“We’re going to make the best decision that we can, but it may be that not every county is going to be treated the same in this,” the governor told reporters. “There is nothing wrong with that. If the problem is different in certain parts of the state, we should recognize that.”
DeSantis’ remarks came just three days after M-DCPS announced April 6 its Instructional Continuity Plan 2.0, which provides additional guidance and instructional support to students in the wake of COVID-19 remote distance learning. The plan accounts for an extension of virtual learning in Miami-Dade schools through adding new levels of accountability regarding the issuance of student grades and attendance.
The Florida governor maintained that he will “look at the evidence” and that he would only let kids return to school if it is safe.
Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson; Miami-Dade County Public Schools and News Service Florida contributed to the information in this report.