The Miami-Dade County School Board approved the 2020-21 school calendars at its monthly meeting with a start date of Aug. 24 for students.
The Elementary and Secondary School Calendar provides 180 days of instruction for students and 196 days for teachers, which includes the 180 days for students plus 10 teacher planning days and six legal holidays.
The Adult/Vocational Education School Calendar provides 216 days of instruction for students and 234 days for teachers, which includes the 216 days for students plus 12 teacher planning days, and six legal holidays.
The Juvenile Justice Education School Calendar provides 240 days of instruction for students and 257 days for teachers, which includes the 240 days for students, plus 11 teacher planning days and six legal holidays.
The school calendars were jointly developed by the School Calendar Ad Hoc Committee comprised of representatives from Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the United Teachers of Dade.
For more information visit www.dadeschools.net/calendars.
Miami-Dade County School Board spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego contributed to this report.