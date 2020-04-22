Two Black school board members of Miami-Dade County Public Schools are in the spotlight for separate advancements this month.
Dr. Steve Gallon III, M-DCPS vice chair, district 1 was unanimously re-elected as the vice-chair of the Council of Urban Boards of Education (CUBE) National Steering Committee; and Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, M-DCPS, district 2, was reappointed to her spot on the Adrienne Arsht Center board of directors.
Dr. Steve Gallon III
After consideration of his nomination and his service as vice chair over the past year, M-DCPS vice chair Dr. Steve Gallon III was re-elected Vice Chair of the CUBE National Steering Community by school board members representing regions from around the country at its virtual meeting held on Friday, April 3, 2020.
Gallon, who has served as a teacher, principal, district administrator, and Superintendent of Schools was elected to the National Steering Committee of the Council of Urban Boards of Education on April 7, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas, becoming the first Miami-Dade County School Board member to be elected to CUBE’S Steering Committee in over a decade. In addition to Vice Chair, he will continue to serve his term representing the Southern Region of the United States.
For 50 years, CUBE has been at the forefront in helping urban school districts strive for excellence. Established in 1967 by NSBA’s Board of Directors, CUBE is a national membership organization guided by Steering Committee members who represent a diverse group of urban school board members dedicated to the needs of children in urban centers, and who provide guidance and leadership to carry out the vision of CUBE.
Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall
School Board Member Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, district 2, was recently appointed to the arts education committee and the government advocacy task force for the Adrienne Arsht Center.
The Adrienne Arsht Center believes that as a board member, Dr. Bendross-Mindingall’s knowledge and expertise will be an invaluable contribution, as they plan the center’s rebound to connect with and support the community.
“As a member of the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Board of Directors, I am humbled and honored to serve on the arts education committee and the government advocacy task force. My work with the Adrienne Arsht Center gives me the opportunity to continue serving children and families beyond the school building,” said Dr. Bendross-Mindingall.