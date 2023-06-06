The tassel was certainly worth the hassle for Miami-Dade County Public Schools students who walked across the stage this week and the week prior to receive their diplomas.
Though these seniors largely began their high school careers at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, they made it to the finish line claiming achievements that are nothing short of spectacular. According to M-DCPS, the 2022-2023 graduating class was awarded a whopping $606 million in scholarships.
This week, The Miami Times is highlighting four college-bound M-DCPS graduates who embodied Black excellence in the classroom, on the field and on stage.
Black girls code
Meet Anne-Sophie Frederick, a School for Advanced Studies (SAS) graduate who immigrated from Haiti in 2019 and spoke little to no English. She is now fluent in both English and Spanish, in addition to speaking French and Haitian Creole.
SAS is an educational partnership between M-DCPS and Miami Dade College, where eligible high school students can take Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment courses starting in their junior year to ultimately graduate with two years of college credits under their belt.
Frederick was one of more than 11,000 students in the district who participated in dual enrollment during this academic year alone.
The QuestBridge Scholar is headed to Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., on a full ride to study computer science.
Since childhood, Frederick always thought she’d join the medical profession as a gynecologist, but a simple question that presented itself during COVID changed everything: “Where do you see yourself in five years?”
“I liked the idea of being a doctor, but the more I thought about where I see myself in the next five to 10 years, I realized that would mean finishing medical school and then training at a hospital (for years afterward),” said Frederick. “It’s not as flexible.
“There were a couple of months where I was going to SAS and didn’t know what to do or what I wanted to study. Once I started researching, I found computer engineering and computer science to be really interesting.”
It wasn’t until Frederick’s calculus teacher, Lisa Hauser, encouraged her to participate in Code/Art’s Self Portrait coding contest during junior year that she would discover her love for coding.
“She encouraged our class to code our own portrait and since I wanted to do computer science, I went ahead and did it,” said Frederick, who was a finalist in the contest. “I doubted myself because I usually do well in school and there wasn’t any particular subject I struggled with, but this assignment was hard! The more I worked on it during spring break, I realized I started to like coding.”
Fast forward one year later and Frederick has received various coding-related recognition, such as being selected to participate in Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) MITES program for middle and high school STEM students from underrepresented backgrounds, and receiving first place in the CODE/ART Changemaker Festival. She also is a recipient of Amazon’s Future Engineers $40,000 scholarship program.
“Before my senior year, I knew nobody who was studying my field in the Haitian community,” she explained. “When you don’t see anybody who looks like you or who you can relate to studying in your field, you start to wonder is it for you because nobody else is doing it. Or is it even possible?”
Frederick founded Haitech, a coding education club, to empower young Haitian and any minority girls to pursue a career in STEM.
The club, which began at her church with just a handful of people, has expanded to virtual coding sessions on Zoom with girls from Haiti and the Dominican Republic. In the future, Frederick’s goal is to seek grants to provide computers to young women in the United States and abroad to make coding more accessible.
Athletic excellence
Ean Pope is a force to be reckoned with on the football field. Pope, who played for Miami Central Senior High School’s Rockets football team as a quarterback and running back, was also a star in the classroom with a 3.9 GPA, earning him a scholarship to Cornell University this fall.
“I know the stakes are high,” Pope told The Miami Times about his acceptance into the Ivy League university. “They first reached out to me when I was in the 11th grade when there was a lot of recruiting going on. I didn’t know where I wanted to go to school yet, but we looked into it and realized it was the best situation for me and my family.”
His acceptance letter, he said, came only one day after submitting his application.
Pope has never been someone to take no for an answer. His can-do attitude, ambition and faith have helped him excel on and off the field.
“My first year at Central, we went all the way to state and won the championship,” he said. “And then the very next year we won state again. What I contributed to my team was 1,000-yard running as a running back and two-year starter.”
According to Pope, his teachers have always complemented his writing abilities and left positive comments on his essays. Each grading period, he made the honor roll and even received the Superintendent’s Diploma of Distinction.
Pope, who fell in love with football at an early age after watching his cousins play, has dreams of making it to the NFL. But until that happens his priority will be pursuing a communications or psychology degree at Cornell.
Somiyah Braggs, like Pope, also gravitated toward sports after watching her brothers play baseball and hearing stories of her mother’s glory days as a record-breaking track star in high school.
“I’ve been running since elementary school,” said Braggs, who followed in her mother’s footsteps. “I’ve been getting a lot of attention and inspiring other people.”
Braggs was a part of Miami Southridge Senior High School’s track and field team, earning recognition as the fastest freshman in the nation in the ninth grade. She placed second in the state in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races this year and received a sponsorship from Champion, the athletic apparel brand.
Outside of track, Braggs is a Fit2Lead intern at Richmond Heights Park, overseeing outdoor activities for children during recreation time.
In the fall, she’ll head to the University of Pittsburg to study sports psychology.
“I hope to help athletes overcome whatever struggles they may face when trying to balance sports and other things,” said Braggs, a mental health advocate who understands the level of stress sports can bring an athlete.
And though she admits the transition to another state will be hard for her, Braggs says she’s excited to further her legacy as a track and field athlete – and to one day contribute to being a strong support system for other athletes.
Poet in the making
Terrain Smalls, a Miami Norland Senior High School graduate, is no stranger to the well-known proverb “the pen is mightier than the sword,” leveraging both his musical and spoken-word talents for the greater good.
An active member of the school’s Freedom Writers poetry club, he discovered a love for writing at an early age.
“My passion for music and poetry came from the same place,” said Smalls. “I have a lot of musicians in my family so I was writing lyrics in my notebook ever since I was about 5.”
Inspired by musical greats such as Michael Jackson and rapper J. Cole, he was driven to put his own lived experience to pen and paper in song and poetry.
Smalls has performed at various events through Freedom Writers and was invited to perform at a summit in Atlanta hosted by Usher. He was a speaker at Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson’s 5000 Role Models breakfast earlier this year and a past winner of the annual Actors’ Playhouse Young Talent Big Dreams competition.
“Even though I won my category, that wasn’t what left a mark on me,” he said. “What left the mark was after I performed my “Hoodlum’s Inception,” a poem about me being a young Black man in America and the perception of my character based on how I look and dress, an older white man approached me and said it made him cry.
“That was very sentimental because I didn’t realize my words had that much power. And even though he may not have shared the same complexion as me or the same upbringing, we connected through poetry.”
Outside of addressing prominent issues through poetry and music, Smalls gives back to his community as a mentor and member of the Kings of Glory mentorship program at the school.
“Terrain has definitely been an asset to the school community,” said Rhonda Gaines-Miller, Norland’s principal. “On a daily basis, I see him mentoring other students that are coming up through the Kings of Glory club. I don’t think there’s a student who doesn’t know who he is. Besides having the title of ‘Mr. Norland,’ he is truly the definition of what Norland should be.”
Smalls heads to Florida A&M University this summer to study the music industry. He plans to remain a member of Freedom Writers through the club’s postgraduate chapter.
And as Miami’s newest graduates head off to college, M-DCPS is ensuring the academic success of its remaining students through Summer 305, which is offering 20 new programs this year.