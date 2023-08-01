United Teachers of Dade’s (UTD) three months long negotiations to secure higher pay, better working conditions and benefits for Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS)employees have come to a close.
The union, which represents all 17,000 M-DCPS educators, announced last week that a tentative agreement had been reached. Its members are expected to vote on it Aug. 16, 2023, at their respective work locations, followed by final approval from M-DCPS school board members.
A virtual town hall will be held one week prior to the vote.
"Historically, [the school board] has always signed tentative agreements that have been approved,” said Karla Hernández-Mats, UTD president, at a press conference last week.
The tentative agreement comes after voters overwhelmingly approved a referendum to increase property taxes for homeowners to fund an increase in teacher salaries, fill teacher vacancies and beef up security on school grounds.
“We know that in the state of Florida, there's at least 5,000 vacancies that exist … We’re trying to not only recruit but also retain the best in the business,” said Hernández-Mats, who pointed to state laws that ban certain topics from public schools and low pay as driving factors for the statewide teacher shortage.
UTD negotiated more than $145 million in additional compensation, $125 million of which is designated solely for pay increases.
“With the generosity of our community and under the guidance and leadership of our School Board, the District will provide a compensation package for UTD bargaining unit members that truly recognizes and values their contributions to our District,” said M-DCPS Superintendent Jose Dotres in a statement last Friday.
Teachers can expect to see up to a 10% increase in pay at the start of the upcoming academic school year. Paraprofessionals and school security monitors would see a 6% increase in pay, while part-time teachers and clerical staff would get a 4% boost. The starting salary for a new teacher would be $52,470, compared to the $48,522 novice teachers received during the 2022-2023 school year, according to M-DCPS.
Certified vocational teachers, whose salary increase was temporarily funded by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, will benefit from a more permanent source of salary increases.
In addition to raising teacher pay, the agreement calls for an increase in annual leave for district employees who have been on the job for at least one year, provides a free health care option for full-time employees, and allows school employees an opportunity to get first dibs on district magnet or choice programs for their children.
“This is a strong contract, we could not have done this without our collective efforts, without our union, without people understanding how important it is to have working conditions and the community that supported us with the referendum,” said Hernández-Mats.