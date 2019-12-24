Nearly two dozen Miami-Dade Public Schools culinary students learned how to make pasta from one of the top-rated chefs in the world. Two Michelin star Chef Nino di Costanzo recently taught a master cooking class for the culinary academy students at Miami Edison Senior High School in Little Haiti.
During the master class, students made mini pizzas and pasta from scratch, and also received demonstrations to improve their cutting, chopping, and slicing techniques.
The students, such as 11th-grader Lovedine Jean-Gilles eagerly soaked up the knowledge.
“It’s fun and interactive. I think it’s very generous that they’re coming here and teaching us about their food and culture. Our culinary program is great, and having these kinds of cooking classes makes the program even better,” said Jean-Gilles.
Chef di Costanzo was in South Florida for a short time to take part in the grand opening of Luna Park, Brickell’s newest food hall serving Italian food.
di Costanzo had interest in food at a young age. His mother and grandmother passed on the food traditions of Campania, Italy, and he continued developing those flavors during his studies and career.
Luna Park’s Executive Chairman Roberto Costa saw an opportunity to bring the chef into Miami Edison, with which his restaurant has recently begun a partnership.
“This is just the beginning. We want to organize a course to teach these students long term. We would like to provide job shadowing, master classes and eventually hire many of these students. They are passionate and this is the first step. They don’t have to know anything right now. The passion is the key,” said Costa.
As part of Luna Park’s new partnership with Miami Edison, Costa has committed to donating restaurant tables and chairs to help outfit a school room into a café, which can be utilized to teach front-of-house restaurant education.
Miami Edison Principal Leon Maycock is grateful for the support of his culinary magnet program, which draws in more than 80 students from around Miami-Dade County.
“When you bring community partners from the outside into your school, you expose kids to global opportunities,” said Maycock. “Partnerships give our kids a different outlet and a career path, sometimes for a passion that doesn’t always require a college degree. Words can’t really describe how grateful we are about this partnership with Luna Park. This is an incredible blessing.”