A new nine-classroom, 198-student station building addition at Benjamin Franklin K-8 Center was unveiled Jan. 22 by district officials.
Many students, like 7th-grader Ketwone Reid, were enthusiastic about the ceremony and their school’s new vision. “[Ben Franklin K-8] has been getting better and better over the years and I don’t think it’ll stop until it is one of the best in the district,” said Ketwone. “I believe the kids are just going to get more motivated with the more renovations there are.”
Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, School Board member Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, Principal Diana Loubeau, district administrators, school staff and students witnessed the unveiling at the school, located at 13100 NW 12th Ave., North Miami.
Architect MCHarry & Associates and General Contractor D. Stephenson Co. completed the $9.1 million General Obligation Bond project, which also includes administrative offices and an attached PE canopy.
The remaining buildings will be remodeled to include new windows and heating-ventilation-air conditioning units; additional administrative offices; upgraded restrooms in five buildings; demolition of existing portables; new parking, landscaping, covered walkways, shaded playground, PE equipment and water coolers; and other miscellaneous improvements throughout.
The school bond projects resulted from voter approval of the $1.2 billion General Obligation Bond. The bond is being used to modernize and construct school buildings throughout the district, expand student capacity, enhance facility safety, and provide technology upgrades at all schools.