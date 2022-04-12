Students ages 15-18 attending Miami-Dade County Public Schools are now eligible to apply for paid summer internships.
In its seventh year, the program is made possible through a partnership between the school system, The Children’s Trust, Miami-Dade County, CareerSource South Florida, the EdFed Educational Federal Credit Union and the Foundation for New Education Initiatives.
Rising 10th through 12th graders may apply to the 2022 Summer Youth Internship Program (SYIP) at MiamiInterns.org. The program runs July to August.
Interested businesses may visit the same site or call 305.693.3005 to register. Participating businesses do not have to pay into the program or provide liability insurance to host an intern. All interns carry student accident insurance, work five consecutive 30-hour weeks and are paid by SYIP. Potential interns are vetted before entering the program, and participating employers interview applicants themselves and decide who they wish to hire.
“Sophomores, juniors and seniors will greatly benefit from this experience by exploring pathways to future careers in Miami-Dade and our community will gain young talent with the potential to grow and prosper locally,” said M-DCPS Superintendent Jose L. Dotres.
“The Summer Youth Internship Program offers an invaluable opportunity for Miami-Dade students to gain marketable skills and experience, and for getting paid – while they’re still in high school,” said Ann Stith, executive director of Foundation for New Education Initiatives. “These kids work hard and provide genuine support to the companies with whom they get paired up.”
“I am excited to sustain our commitment and continue investing in our youth,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Through opportunities like SYIP, our students develop skills and gain on-the-job experience that help them become the future leaders of Miami-Dade.”
This year, a host of local celebrities are helping to spread the word about the program, including veteran broadcast journalist Neki Mohan and radio personalities Supa Cindy of Hot 105 FM, and Papa Keith of 103.5 FM The Beat, among others.
“When the SYIP partners convened to plan out this year’s iteration of the program, we asked ourselves how to expand awareness of the initiative even further,” said James Haj, president and CEO of The Children’s Trust. “Working with local influencers is helping us widen our potential pool of both students and businesses. The more people who know about this opportunity for our students, the better it is for Miami, today and in the future.”