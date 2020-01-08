Two South Florida educators, Edward Robinson and wife Constance, have created a modern day superhero for literacy named, “Readman,” for children grades K-4 in hopes to get them excited about reading. The fictional superhero officially launched on Nov. 19 at the Historic Hampton House.
The Robinsons are lifelong educators with a combined 64 years of experience in education. Dr. Edward Robinson is a retired South Florida Public School’s principal and Constance Robinson is a current South Florida high school counselor.
“Readman the superhero for literacy will help instill a lifelong love of reading and learning in and outside of the classroom,” said Edward Robinson. Books are available at justreadman.com. Parents can also subscribe to Readman’s official YouTube channel, “Readman The Superhero for Literacy,” where their children can read a book with Readman every Thursday and watch his animated video series, too.