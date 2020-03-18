Applications are now being accepted for the Partners for Youth Foundation’s annual Anthony and Marcia Baker Scholarship, awarded to a college bound young woman for the fall of 2020. Eligible students are encouraged to apply at the Foundation’s website, www.partnersforyouthfoundation.org before the deadline of March 31, 2020
The Anthony and Marcia Baker Scholarship is awarded annually by the Partners For Youth Foundation to maintain the legacy of Anthony Baker and his wife Marcia Rigg-Baker, who founded the Miss Jamaica Florida pageant.
Through this scholarship, they honor the foundation they built by aiming to empower young women of the next generation.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Scholarship for Cancer Survivors
The Bristol-Myers Squibb Scholarship for Cancer Survivors assists cancer survivors who plan to continue their education in college or vocational school programs. Applicants must be cancer survivors, age 25 and under, who are high school seniors or graduates, or current postsecondary undergraduates.
To be eligible, you must be planning to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school for the entire upcoming academic year.
Up to 25 students will receive $10,000 scholarship awards. Funds for this scholarship were provided by a donation from Bristol-Myers Squibb.) Awards are not renewable, but you may reapply each year that you meet eligibility requirements. To apply visit, https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/cancer-survivors/.
Mutual Religious Scholar Program
The Church Mutual Religious Scholars Program, established by CM CARES, is offering 50 scholarships of $5,000 each to the religious leaders of tomorrow, totaling $250,000 to assist students pursuing an advanced degree in religious studies.
To apply, students must be enrolled in a full-time, advanced degree religious studies program at an accredited theological seminary, college or university of higher learning in the United States for the entire 2019-20 academic year. Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent), and must demonstrate personal impact through their education, work experiences, and volunteerism.
In addition, applicants must be committed to entering the practice of full-time ministry in the United States following completion of studies — including leading a denominational congregation, or worship group, or serving in religious leadership at a house of worship.
Religious students of all denominations are encouraged to apply. Up to fifty (50) awards will be granted; awards are one-time only and not renewable. To apply visit, https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/cmcares-scholars/.