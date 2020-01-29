Doors opened at 8:30 a.m. to the sound of djembe drums at 5000 Role Models of Excellence Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 20. In its 27th year, the event commemorates the birthday of the civil rights movement’s iconic drum major for justice and foot soldier for peace.
A diverse crowd of over 1,000 community representatives at the Double Tree Hilton Convention Center came to pay homage to King and present scholarships to young men who are mentored through the role model program.
Apologetic for a voice weakened by extended speaking engagements, Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson set the occasion’s tone wearing African attire. Following a standing ovation, she eloquently reinforced the theme which was inspired by Ghana’s year of return from 2019 to 2020: “400 years – our legacy, our possibilities.”
“These injustices, the inequities that our slaved forefathers endured are what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fought so hard to eradicate,” said Wilson. “He had a dream that we would no longer be judged by the color of our skin. He had a dream that we would no long have to fight for equal access to the ballot box, education, and employment, housing and affordable healthcare. He gave his life fighting for the rights of all Black people.”
The community gathering has awarded over $1 million in scholarship funding to Miami-area male high school students. The program began locally with 500 Black boys and has since expanded to include Latinos and site programs in counties throughout the state of Florida. Affectionately referred to as “Wilson Scholars,” 42 young men received medallions from role model mentors and were awarded scholarships at the 2020 breakfast.
Headliners for the event have always been celebrities including screen and television heavyweights. Actor and humanitarian Danny Glover headlined in 2019; award-winning producer, screenwriter, director and actor Tyler Perry in 2018; preceded in years by Charles Dutton, Omari Hardwick and Gladys Knight.
Television and screen actor Larenz Tate served as the 2020 headliner. He graced the dais alongside radio personality and philanthropist Tom Joyner who was flanked by municipal mayors, judges, dignitaries, community leaders and African ambassadors who were recognized.
“As we celebrate this incredible group of young men on this Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, it is only befitting that we honor his legacy,” said Tate during his address. “Dr. King is historically referred to as ‘the dreamer,’ but Dr. King was a freedom fighter, giving a voice to the voiceless and truly uplifting those in despair…”
Providing access for young men in Miami to mentoring and a collegiate experience has been the hallmark of the 5000 Role Model of Excellence Foundation’s success.
The city of Miami Gardens garnered thunderous applause for presenting to Wilson’s project a check in the amount of $100,000. The monies will be used to support programmatic needs and feed the scholarship fund.
Sponsorship for the event included a bevy of local entities including Port Miami, Verizon and Miami Dolphins. National corporations and Greek-letter organizations, too, contributed not only financial resources, but volunteerism and resources.
Johnny Stepherson has been a role model participant for at least two decades at he can recall. He is retired from Miami-Dade County Public Schools where he served as a juvenile court liaison.
“I think the 5000 Model of Excellence program and this breakfast offer greater awareness of what is happening to our young people,” said Stepherson. “These young men are able to see firsthand that the community is concerned and that there is advocacy taking place on their behalf.”
Role models were encouraged through prayer to not be blinded or seek to make money any way they can. They were further forewarned to seek the only BMW necessary: a bold mind working and to not rely on Tommy Hilfiger but rely on algebraic figures.
Brandon Martinez, a 17-year-old student enrolled at Coral Gables High School. Martinez is of Dominican-Nicaraguan descent and plans to attend the University of South Florida. His career goal is to become a historian.
“I believe this morning’s breakfast was well-planned and well-received,” said Martinez who added that Dr. King’s work has encouraged society to push for more civil rights for everyone.
“Being a Wilson scholar will help me with college, but it has also taught me to be a proper person, a good member of society, and to give back,” said Martinez.