During the special school board meeting of March 31, 2020, board agenda item SP-9, compensation of part-time/hourly employees during current COVID-19 mandated school closure, proffered by school board vice-chair Dr. Steve Gallon III was passed 8 to 1. The only dissenting vote came from school board member Dr. Marta Perez.
The item affirmed the superintendent’s development and implementation of a plan to compensate part-time/hourly employees during this national emergency.
On March 13, 2020, following state of emergency declarations at local, state, and national levels, Miami-Dade County Public Schools followed suit with a declaration of emergency school closures beginning March 16, 2020. Subsequently, Florida Gov. Ron De Santis ordered schools to be closed throughout the state through April 15, 2020, which has now been extended through May 1, 2020.
As Miami-Dade County, and throughout the world and economic markets, continues to witness the COVID-19 pandemic is causing severe strain on the lives of every American. The inconspicuous harm in most instances pales in comparison to the personal, emotional, and financial toll that the pandemic will impose because of a related loss of pay on hourly/part-time M-DCPS employees that would include but were not limited to custodians, bus drivers, teacher aides, and food service workers.
“During these challenging times, I am proud of my colleagues that supported this item and the superintendent’s plan to recognize the financial hardships being faced by our part-time/hourly employees and to ensure their continued compensation,” said Gallon.
“This support and affirmation reflects a clear, unwavering understanding of this issue as a moral and humanitarian imperative and will contribute greatly to sustaining the lives of our employees and their families.”