In the aftermath of a controversial assembly at Bunnell Elementary School that targeted black fourth and fifth-grade students, urging them to enhance their state assessment scores, significant shakeups have occurred in the school’s administration. Principal Donnelle Evensen and fifth-grade facilitator Anthony Hines have stepped down from their respective positions, a development that follows close on the heels of an investigation into the incident.
Anthony Hines, a veteran educator with 28 years of teaching experience, coordinated the August 18 assembly which drew sharp criticism from parents and the larger community. During the assembly, a PowerPoint presentation noted that "AA [African Americans] have underperformed on standardized assessments for the last past 3 years." The students were introduced to a bracketed competition on assessment scores with meals from fast-food outlets as potential prizes, a strategy perceived by many as tone-deaf.
Hines, who is Black, acknowledged the failure to fully think through the implications of the assembly, admitting to not knowing "what you can do and can’t do." While he noted the assembly aimed to foster excitement over achieving good grades and building test scores, the backlash was severe. Emotionally distressed over the incident, Hines submitted his resignation to prevent casting further "negative light" on the school.
Joining him in resignation is Donnelle Evensen who has dedicated 18 years to serving the district in various capacities, including a term as the district's Teacher of the Year in 2019. Having assumed the role of principal shortly before the incident, Evensen approved the special assembly. Her recent resignation comes with a heavy heart, as Evensen feels “broken hearted over the way in which the current events have affected the district and the community’s view of my abilities and reputation.”
In an impassioned communication with the school faculty and staff, Evensen underscored her commitment to raising the uncomfortable yet crucial conversation regarding the achievement levels of African American students and those with disabilities. She expressed hope that the controversy could give way to a more concerted community effort to address the pressing issue, albeit acknowledging the harsh spotlight the incident has cast on her leadership.
The district has witnessed a whirlwind of administrative changes with Marcus Sanfilippo stepping in as the interim principal, a role he had relinquished in July to coordinate special projects at the district office. LaShakia Moore, the interim superintendent, communicated the changes to the parents, emphasizing that the school remains "committed to restoring" the rest of the year and spotlighting "many great things" happening at Bunnell Elementary.
As the community grapples with the aftermath, an underlying issue has risen to the surface; the deep-seated concerns regarding the educational achievement of certain student groups, spotlighted by the controversial assembly.
The investigative chapter closed on September 7, a day defined by Evensen’s emotional farewell and Hines’ resignation. According to protocols, the findings will become public knowledge ten days after being placed in an employee’s personnel file. A tense anticipation envelopes the community as they await insights into the investigatory conclusions.