Four high school students from the Miami-Fort Lauderdale have been selected to participate in the 2020 Disney Dreamers Academy with Steve Harvey and Essence Magazine. Each student receives a trip to Walt Disney World to participate in the immersive, four-day experience that will take place March 12-15.
Estefania Alcala, Jonathan Williams, Rouri Hall and Emma Moise are among the group of 100 teens whose presence at the annual event represents a part of Walt Disney World’s commitment to helping the next generation of young people by inspiring them at a critical time in their development.
Participating students, known as Disney Dreamers, participate in career-oriented workshops that explore a wide range of career disciplines found at Walt Disney World, learning life tools such as effective communication techniques, leadership skills and networking strategies.
This year’s South Florida representatives align with the excellence Disney Dreamers are known to exude. Estefania is a 17-year-old senior at Glades Central High School in Belle Glade. She plans to attend the University of South Florida as a business major. Estefania believes that education is the key to overcoming poverty and changing generations.
Emma is a senior at MAST academy in Miami. The 17-year-old dance enthusiast has completed a humanitarian mission in Haiti and is active in her school’s Black student association, coast guard and junior leadership programs.
Diversity in ethnicity and gender is one the program’s hallmarks. Activities are inclusive, but young men like Jonathan will have a “boys only” opportunity to learn grooming and other etiquette through Alex O. Ellis’ program, “Tied to Greatness.”
Jonathan applies his fascination for mathematics and computer science toward research projects in cardiology and mathematical oncology. The 17-year-old is from Boca Raton and dreams of attending Johns Hopkins University or Stanford University.
Rounding off Miami’s dynamic four is Rouri Hall, a 15-year-old who was born and raised in Lauderhill. He is of Jamaican descent and an avid basketball player who both plays the sport and collects athletic shoes. The 10th grade student aspires to own his own shoe store one day or become a sports-related physical therapist.
Collectively, these South Florida dreamers are among an outstanding group of 100 teens whose presence at the annual event represents a part of Walt Disney World’s commitment to helping the next generation of young people by inspiring them at a critical time in their development.
“After 12 successful years, we know the profound impact this program has on these students,” said Tracey D. Powell, Walt Disney World Resort vice president and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. “One dream can change the world, and through Disney Dreamers Academy we hope to help these amazing teens turn their dreams into reality.”
The Disney Dreamers Academy’s theme is “Be100,” encouraging teens to be positive, to be “all in” and to carry what they learn back with them so they can relentlessly pursue their dreams and make a difference in the lives of others.
“I know from personal experience that big dreams lead to big success,” said Harvey. “Disney understands that concept better than any other company and that is why I partner with them every year on this program to encourage big dreams for the next generation.”
Since 2008, Walt Disney World Resort has provided all-expenses-paid trips to more than 1,200 students, plus a parent or guardian, to participate in the annual Disney Dreamers Academy. Students are selected from thousands of applicants who answered essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future.
“Meeting the 100 impressive students selected for Disney Dreamers Academy each year is a personal highlight for me,” said Michelle Ebanks, Chief Executive Officer of Essence Communications Inc.
“I am continually amazed by their ambition, talent and perseverance. Partnering with Disney on this program is an opportunity to carry out our ongoing mission to inspire, inform and empower.”