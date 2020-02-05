Tens of thousands of books, school supplies, sports equipment and games will be put into the hands of children in the greater Miami area thanks to the efforts of local students. Students ran collection drives at their schools and gathered new and gently used items to donate. It’s all part of the National Football League’s Super Kids-Super Sharing project, a service initiative that has been implemented in every Super Bowl host community for the past 21 years.
One of the drop-off points was at St. Thomas University in the Fernandez Family Center for Leadership & Wellness, located at 16401 NW 37th Ave., Miami Gardens. On Jan. 16, hundreds of students dropped off and helped sort the items they had collected. Representatives from the Miami Dolphins were on hand to greet and thank the students and coordinators.
The National Football League partnered with more than 100 donating and receiving schools as part of the Huddle for 100 initiative, which is an effort to have people donate their time to total 100 million minutes volunteered in honor of the NFL’s 100th season. Joining in the effort were public and private schools from Miami-Dade and Broward counties, the Miami Dolphins, the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, Verizon and St. Thomas University.
Registered to participate in Super Kids-Super Sharing were public and private schools from Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Cutler Bay, Davie, Deerfield Beach, Doral, Fort Lauderdale, Hallandale Beach, Hialeah Gardens, Hialeah, Hollywood, Homestead, Key Biscayne, Lauderdale Lakes, Margate, Miami Beach, Miami, North Miami, Miami Gardens, Miramar, North Lauderdale, North Bay Village, Oakland Park, Opa-Locka, Palmetto Bay, Parkland, Pembroke Beach, Pembroke Park, Pembroke Pines, Pinecrest, Plantation, Pompano Beach, Sunrise, Tamarac and Weston.
As part of Super Kids-Super Sharing, Verizon will announce a $100,000 grant to the Education Fund to support a first in the nation initiative that funds food forests for schools in the Miami-Dade region. This innovative model takes STEM learning out of textbooks and classrooms and turns school grounds into “Eco-Labs” that provide hands-on learning.
Since its inception in 2000 at Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta, the Super Kids-Super Sharing project has placed hundreds of thousands of books and pieces of sports equipment into the hands of children in Super Bowl host communities.
The program teaches children to repurpose items they no longer need and to pass them along to others who can benefit. The program also promotes NFL PLAY 60, the league's youth health and wellness campaign, by sharing sports equipment among children in the community.