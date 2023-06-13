Forty-nine young men of color from schools across Miami-Dade and Duval Counties came together Sunday to celebrate their accomplishments and a combined $2.7 million in scholarships to pursue their postsecondary educational dreams. The event was the 30th annual 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project Academic Signing Ceremony.
It was held on the Biscayne Bay Campus of Florida International University in North Miami.
In a ceremony in front of their friends, family members, program alumni and dignitaries, the young men – dressed in black suits, crisp white dress shirts and the program’s signature bright red ties – pledged to follow their dreams and go to college, the next step in their path toward defying stereotypes and writing their own narratives.
That promise is the last step of the 5000 Role Models program, which was created to pair young men of color with male mentors who provide them with alternatives to lead them on a path of excellence. The program was founded in 1993 by U.S. Rep. Frederica S. Wilson, then a Miami-Dade County Public Schools board member. Since 2011, the former teacher and school principal has represented Florida’s 24th Congressional District, which includes parts of north Miami-Dade and south Broward counties.
“This is a time of year that I am happy, but then on the other hand I’m worried because we’re releasing these young men to the world – and a lot of us know what is in the world,” Wilson said. “We’re hoping that what they have experienced in the 5000 Role Models of Excellence program will keep them safe and on the track to greatness.”
Wilson told the audience about a recent interaction she had with a graduate of the program who told her that no one in his family had come to his college graduation.
“He told me his family just had a picnic and all of his cousins, everyone came from all over for a celebration. He had just finished college, but they didn’t come to celebrate him,” she recalled.
The young man shared with Wilson that one of his cousins had just been released from prison, and that’s why his family was celebrating.
“This is what we’re dealing with,” said Wilson. “We take our little boys to the jail, and we take our big boys to the prison.”
Kaleb Motely, a 2023 5000 Role Models Scholar from Duval County, provided the motivational message to his fellow graduates, and said that as he looked at his brothers, he felt hopeful.
“In this room, I see the future. In this room, I see success. In this room, I see persistence,” he said.
Motely also said that at first glance, he doesn’t resemble what most consider a “typical Black male.”
“I don’t come from a household living paycheck to paycheck. I don’t have to worry about whether I will eat when I get home from school. That’s what others see when they see us. However, ever since I started putting on my white dress shirt, my black dress pants and my signature red tie, I felt a change amongst our community,” he said.
Last year, he said, members of his class took a trip to Miami and took tours of a number of colleges and universities in the area.
“We saw what our lives could potentially look like for the next four years. As a young Black male in America, we’ve always been told everything is alright or you’ll figure it out sooner or later,” Motely said. “You see, growing up Black is not easy, especially when you’re a young Black male. Nobody understands how it is to be a young Black male except for the young Black man in the mirror.”
With the help of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Foundation and the mentors he and his fellow graduates encountered, they have their sights set on a bright future.
“Something about the 5000 Role Models of Excellence program gives us a taste of hope, a beacon of light, the will and determination to do anything and everything we put our minds to,” Motely said.
Thanks in part to support he received through 5000 Role Models, Motely was accepted to 31 colleges and universities and graduated high school with a 3.99 grade point average. He plans to attend Clark Atlantic University in the fall.