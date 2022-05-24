Young musicians showcased their talent at the inaugural Miami Gardens Youth Music Festival last weekend in the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex amphitheater.
Music students, many in marching bands, jazz bands and even a rock ensemble, played their instruments during their sets in a four-hour concert from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.
“I appreciated the opportunity to show my talent and had fun performing,” said clarinet player Lavaria Benjamin.
“It was fun seeing all the different talent,” said saxophone player Amir Johnson-Clark, who enjoyed showcasing his own and called the event “cool.”
The event came together under a coalition of community organizations and funders called the Music Access Miami Initiative. Kunya Rowley was lead organizer.
“We’re always listening and collaborating with organizations to help them do their best work,” Rowley said. “This festival is a huge part of that.”
Miami Gardens Councilwoman Linda Julien presented the event on behalf of the city.
Julien said she grew up playing the piano with private lessons her parents paid for. She said playing piano helped her develop growing up by tapping into her creativity to express herself and overcome challenges.
“Music is one thing that bonds us together,” she said.
Julien believes music is one of the areas that should be “overfunded” and supports the music alliance and the festival so people can witness all the talented student musicians in Miami Gardens.
“I want people to see what Miami Gardens has to offer and what our student residents have to offer,” she said.
Young Musicians Unite was one of the participating organizations. The group provides free music education in 12 schools in Miami Gardens and plans to expand to 35 countywide.
“It’s beautiful to see the community come together,” said Sammy Gonzalez, CEO of Young Musicians Unite. “It shows how much talent is here.”
Chad Bernstein started Guitars Over Guns after visiting a juvenile detention center and realizing that many young people are incarcerated because of a lack of opportunities.
“I saw a clear gap in what kids had access to,” Bernstein said.
Sheila Womble, executive director of Arts 4 Learning, said the festival was a great show of community.
“We provided a platform for the kids to show what they’re working on and an opportunity for the community to celebrate the students’ success,” she said.
Womble added that schools need to keep art as a top priority because it’s what engages kids in the learning process, and said lawmakers who argue school is not for the arts are misguided.
“The arts are something that are innately human,” she said. “When you deny children access to the arts you deny them an opportunity for self-expression. It doesn’t mean you can’t learn without the arts, but kids learn in so many learning styles and the arts address different learning styles and are an efficient way of doing so.”
The musicians’ performances were also a reminder to the community about music funding in schools. But reports indicate that drastic cuts were made to music education by schools and school districts in 2010.
“In an age of increasing accountability in core subjects such as math and reading that coincides with economic hardships such as layoffs and rising health care costs, music education faces reduced or eliminated budgets, programs, and staffing,” according to the doctoral dissertation by Marci L. Major at Ohio State University. “Some schools have eliminated K-5 curricular music, while others canceled after school programs, cut teachers or required remaining teachers to work overloaded schedules.”
In Florida, Steve Gallon III, Miami-Dade County School board vice chair, said the school district has been “resolute, committed and convicted” to not only music education but arts funding, but the legislature has set requirements that impact some students’ ability to take music courses.
“Some of the demands at the state level relative to student accountability and required courses have had an impact on music and arts education programming, specifically those schools with academic performance [issues],” Gallon said.
If students in grades 9-12 underperform in reading and math, according to state requirements, they have to take an extra reading or math course among the eight elective credits needed to receive the full 24 credits to graduate.
Despite these challenges, Gallon says M-DCPS continues to remain committed to arts education.
“I have been a staunch and unapologetic vocal advocate for music and arts education in schools in District 1 and throughout Miami-Dade County Public Schools and continue to ensure that our students are provided adequate programming ... with various platforms to participate and demonstrate their talent,” Gallon said.
Mallorie Conyers, a full-time music teacher at Ojus Elementary School, has been teaching for 10 years.
“There should be more music and arts,” Conyers said. “If kids are not excelling academically they should have an outlet. They may struggle academically but be good at something else. But they don’t know, they need to be exposed.”
The Miami Gardens Music Alliance is comprised of seven organizations which first came together through Radical Partners, an organization founded by Miami Foundation CEO Rebecca Fishman Lipsey.
Other related initiatives in the works include “artlook map,” which will map all arts education in Miami-Dade County Public Schools to identify indicate where community organizations are providing schools with arts education programming. A third initiative is Music Access Network, which provides resources and support to 70 music organizations across Miami-Dade county.
“Music unlocks something deeper: the power to hope, dream and dare,” Rowley said.