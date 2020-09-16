Florida is reaching out to more than 2 million unregistered voters and urging them to register by the state’s Oct. 5 deadline. The campaign was announced to prove that Gov. Ron DeSantis is interested in getting people to vote.
“This unprecedented outreach is a testament to the commitment Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature have for registering new voters and encouraging participation in our democratic processes,” Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee in a prepared statement.
The Department of State will mail postcards to about 2.2 million people who appear eligible to vote but are not listed on Florida’s voter rolls. The state is doing the outreach effort to meet requirements of the multistate partnership known as the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC. DeSantis in August 2019 announced that Florida would join the organization, which allows states to share information to determine if people are registered in more than one state or if they are deceased.
The department said the postcards will be sent out over the next several days. They will urge people interested in registering to go to Florida’s online voter-registration system at RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov.