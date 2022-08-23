Vote Primary
(miamidade.gov)

It's election night in South Florida and many results are in. The following races are being called by The Miami Times, some of which have also have been called by the Sun-Sentinel, The Miami Herald and Associated Press. If results keep coming in as they are, it looks like the big local upset of the night could be an Ashley Gantt victory over incumbent James Bush II in State House District 9. One thing is for sure, North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime and community activist Marleine Bastien are headed for a runoff in County Commission District 2. Third place African American finisher William "DC" Clark made an impressive showing.

United States Senate

Val Demings

U.S. Representative, District 20

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

U.S. Representative, District 24

Frederica S. Wilson

Florida Governor

Charlie Crist

Florida Attorney General

Aramis Ayala

Florida Agriculture Commissioner

Naomi Blemur

State Senator District 34

Shevrin “Shev” Jones 

State Senator District 35

Lauren Book

State House District 107

Christopher Benjamin 

State House District 108

Dotie Joseph

State House District 109

Too close to call

Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners District 2

Philippe Bien-Aime

Marleine Bastien

Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners District 8

Danielle Cohen Higgins

Miami-Dade Public School Board District 2

Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall

Judicial Races

11th Judicial Circuit Court

Group 3

Lody Jean

Group 20

Too close to call

Group 34

Too close to call

Group 52

Too close to call

Miami-Dade County Court

Group 5

Fred Seraphin

Group 19

Too close to call

Group 42

Alicia Garcia Priovolos