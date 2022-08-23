It's election night in South Florida and many results are in. The following races are being called by The Miami Times, some of which have also have been called by the Sun-Sentinel, The Miami Herald and Associated Press. If results keep coming in as they are, it looks like the big local upset of the night could be an Ashley Gantt victory over incumbent James Bush II in State House District 9. One thing is for sure, North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime and community activist Marleine Bastien are headed for a runoff in County Commission District 2. Third place African American finisher William "DC" Clark made an impressive showing.
United States Senate
Val Demings
U.S. Representative, District 20
Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick
U.S. Representative, District 24
Frederica S. Wilson
Florida Governor
Charlie Crist
Florida Attorney General
Aramis Ayala
Florida Agriculture Commissioner
Naomi Blemur
State Senator District 34
Shevrin “Shev” Jones
State Senator District 35
Lauren Book
State House District 107
Christopher Benjamin
State House District 108
Dotie Joseph
State House District 109
Too close to call
Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners District 2
Philippe Bien-Aime
Marleine Bastien
Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners District 8
Danielle Cohen Higgins
Miami-Dade Public School Board District 2
Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall
Judicial Races
11th Judicial Circuit Court
Group 3
Lody Jean
Group 20
Too close to call
Group 34
Too close to call
Group 52
Too close to call
Miami-Dade County Court
Group 5
Fred Seraphin
Group 19
Too close to call
Group 42
Alicia Garcia Priovolos