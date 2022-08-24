The August primary elections yielded few surprises with victories by Val Demings, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Frederica S. Wilson, Charlie Crist and a host of other local incumbent candidates.
The big upset came in State House District 9 where attorney Ashley Gantt, 37, held on to a narrow victory over incumbent James Bush III, 67, beating the entrenched politician with 51.73% of the vote. At the end of the night, Gantt bested Bush with only a 494 vote margin, proving again that every vote counts. With no general-election opponent, Gantt is assured of joining the House in November.
The race was marred by controversy because of Bush's propensity to vote with Republicans, leading Florida Sen. Jason Pizzo to call Bush "the governor’s little b--ch" in an Aug. 5 article published in Politico.
Bush tried to turn Pizzo's comments into a civil rights issue in a hastily called news conference at the Historic Hampton House just days before the election, but that failed to give him the bump he was hoping for to keep his seat.
North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime and community activist Marleine Bastien are headed for a runoff in County Commission District 2. They led with 26.48% and 23.65% of the vote respectively. Bastien is endorsed by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. Third place finisher, William "DC" Clark, made an impressive showing with 20.8% of the vote. Clark was the only African American in a crowded field where the other five candidates were Haitian American. The seat is currently held by term-limited Jean Monestime, who has yet to endorse anyone in this race.
Clark told The Miami Times the morning after the election that he will be meeting with both candidates before announcing his endorsement.
Among the judicial races, four Miami incumbent judges retained seats, including two Haitian Americans, while three new judges were elected, ousting two who were appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2020.
Below is a partial list of election results:
United States Senate
Val Demings
U.S. Representative, District 20
Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick
U.S. Representative, District 24
Frederica S. Wilson
Florida Governor
Charlie Crist
Florida Attorney General
Aramis Ayala
Florida Commissioner of Agriculture
Naomi Esther Blemur
State Senator District 34
Shevrin “Shev” Jones
State Senator District 35
Lauren Book
State House District 107
Christopher Benjamin
State House District 108
Dotie Joseph
State House District 109
Ashley Gantt
Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners District 2
Philippe Bien-Aime
Marleine Bastien
Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners District 8
Danielle Cohen Higgins
Miami-Dade Public School Board District 2
Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall
Judicial Races
11th Judicial Circuit Court
Group 3
Lody Jean
Group 20
Robert Watson
Group 34
Ariel Rodriguez
Group 52
Oscar Rodriguez-Fonts
Miami-Dade County Court
Group 5
Fred Seraphin
Group 19
Lissette De la Rosa
Group 42
Alicia Garcia Priovolos