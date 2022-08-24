Gantt

Ashley Gantt holding a press conference introducing herself to voters./Gantt For Florida via Twitter

The August primary elections yielded few surprises with victories by Val Demings, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Frederica S. Wilson, Charlie Crist and a host of other local incumbent candidates.

The big upset came in State House District 9 where attorney Ashley Gantt, 37, held on to a narrow victory over incumbent James Bush III, 67, beating the entrenched politician with 51.73% of the vote. At the end of the night, Gantt bested Bush with only a 494 vote margin, proving again that every vote counts. With no general-election opponent, Gantt is assured of joining the House in November.

The race was marred by controversy because of Bush's propensity to vote with Republicans, leading Florida Sen. Jason Pizzo to call Bush "the governor’s little b--ch" in an Aug. 5 article published in Politico.

Bastien

Marleine Bastien

Bush tried to turn Pizzo's comments into a civil rights issue in a hastily called news conference at the Historic Hampton House just days before the election, but that failed to give him the bump he was hoping for to keep his seat.

North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime and community activist Marleine Bastien are headed for a runoff in County Commission District 2. They led with 26.48% and 23.65% of the vote respectively. Bastien is endorsed by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. Third place finisher, William "DC" Clark, made an impressive showing with 20.8% of the vote. Clark was the only African American in a crowded field where the other five candidates were Haitian American. The seat is currently held by term-limited Jean Monestime, who has yet to endorse anyone in this race.

Bien-Amie

North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime

Clark told The Miami Times the morning after the election that he will be meeting with both candidates before announcing his endorsement.

Among the judicial races, four Miami incumbent judges retained seats, including two Haitian Americans, while three new judges were elected, ousting two who were appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2020.

Below is a partial list of election results:

United States Senate

Val Demings

U.S. Representative, District 20

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

U.S. Representative, District 24

Frederica S. Wilson

Florida Governor

Charlie Crist

Florida Attorney General

Aramis Ayala 

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture

Naomi Esther Blemur

State Senator District 34

Shevrin “Shev” Jones 

State Senator District 35

Lauren Book

State House District 107

Christopher Benjamin 

State House District 108

Dotie Joseph

State House District 109

Ashley Gantt

Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners District 2

Philippe Bien-Aime

Marleine Bastien

Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners District 8

Danielle Cohen Higgins

Miami-Dade Public School Board District 2

Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall

Judicial Races

11th Judicial Circuit Court

Group 3

Lody Jean

Group 20

Robert Watson

Group 34

Ariel Rodriguez

Group 52

Oscar Rodriguez-Fonts

Miami-Dade County Court

Group 5

Fred Seraphin

Group 19

Lissette De la Rosa

Group 42

Alicia Garcia Priovolos