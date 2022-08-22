Not to be dramatic, but it's time. It is time to vote. Vote like your life depends on it.
Do not be lazy and sit this one out. Your vote does matter. Elections are lost by very small margins.
This country is on the verge of a civil war. The MAGA crowd wants to Make America Great Again," and they will make it great by pushing Black and brown people down. All their policies are designed to strip our vote away, to make more Republican districts, and to ensure that power in this country remains in white MAGA hands. Those hands are not good for much of the people in this country, especially women and minorities.
Start at the top with Val Demings. If she wins a Senate seat, it will help the Democrats keep their majority in the U.S. Senate. As for the governor's race, any Democrat is better than DeSantis. We need to knock that man out of the Florida governor's mansion and out of the running for the White House. He pushes the same policies as Trump, but he is smarter and more dangerous.
Congresswoman Fredericka Wilson deserves to return to Washington, D.C. as our congresswoman. She has been diligent and hardworking and has become to gain seniority and power. Annette Taddeo has a real shot at picking up a congressional seat from a Republican. We need to keep the house, although it will be difficult because of Republican gerrymandering, so winning a congressional seat is big. Danielle Cohen Higgins has provided the Miami Black Community the rare chance to have four Black commissioners. She is running in a mixed area, but has done a good job, is hardworking and honest. We need to keep her.
Chris Benjamin has done a tremendous job. He is one of our young lions and he deserves to remain. Dottie Joseph is becoming a powerhouse and she deserves to remain.
Dorothy Bendross Mindingall is non-stop whirlwind. She outworks people 1/3 her age. She lovers her community, she loves her kids, and she deserves to keep doing the good work she has been doing on the School Board.
Finally, please vote for Fred Seraphin and Lody Jean. We need to keep our only two Haitian American Judges!