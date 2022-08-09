Ashley V. Gantt is the change agent needed in District 109. James Bush III was the only Democrat to vote for the Florida parental rights law known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill during the most recent legislative session. And he voted for the state’s 15-week abortion ban that has no exceptions for rape, incest or human trafficking. These votes are inexcusable. Gantt, an attorney in private practice, began her legal career as an assistant public defender and criminal justice remains a significant interest. Her voice is needed in Tallahassee, along with other progressive Democrats who are fighting to preserve our rights, not have them taken away.
The Miami Times Recommends: Ashley Gantt is the change needed for District 109
The Miami TImes
-
- Updated
- Comments
August 10-16, 2022
