Bastien

Marleine Bastien District 2 Candidate

 (Marleine Bastien Campaign)

Marleine Bastien and William “DC” Clark are the best choices to proceed to a runoff in this crowded race. Rather than choosing one candidate from among six, The Miami Times expresses its hope that voters will narrow this race to these two candidates. We believe their years of grassroots activism and work in their respective communities make them the best choice to compete for the District 2 seat over their opponents in this race, who are flooded with donations from developers or have a reputation for cutting deals with developers to the detriment of people in their cities who can’t afford to pay rent. Both Bastien and Clark are steeped in the issues that plague residents in this district and have the skills to serve their constituency on the county commission.

Clark

William DC Clark District 2 Candidate

