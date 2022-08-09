Marleine Bastien and William “DC” Clark are the best choices to proceed to a runoff in this crowded race. Rather than choosing one candidate from among six, The Miami Times expresses its hope that voters will narrow this race to these two candidates. We believe their years of grassroots activism and work in their respective communities make them the best choice to compete for the District 2 seat over their opponents in this race, who are flooded with donations from developers or have a reputation for cutting deals with developers to the detriment of people in their cities who can’t afford to pay rent. Both Bastien and Clark are steeped in the issues that plague residents in this district and have the skills to serve their constituency on the county commission.
The Miami Times Recommends: Bastien and Clark should compete in November
- The Miami Times
-
- Updated
- Comments
THIS WEEK'S TOP 10
-
Big changes ahead for city of North Miami
-
New poll shows Val Demings, Marco Rubio tied in Florida’s U.S. Senate race
-
Warehousing homeless on Virginia Key Beach an insult
-
Carollo accuses the Black community of playing the race card amid suspension of Virginia Key Beach homeless plan
-
Two superb Haitian American judges under attack
-
Could historic Virginia Key Beach house homeless?
-
Spirited DanceAfrica Miami returns this weekend
-
Local legends thrill at Dolphins training camp
-
Deal with Moderna reached for omicron COVID vaccine
-
Val Demings stumps in South Florida
August 10-16, 2022
Recent Obituaries
Recent Headlines
- Back to school breaking the bank
- Fed up South Dade residents demand action against gun violence
- Plug pulled on Virginia Key homeless plan
- Democrats target DeSantis over Trump raid reaction
- Nikki Fried and Ron DeSantis in food fight over school lunch firestorm
- Visit to Parkland murder scene a rarity for jurors
- New poll shows Val Demings, Marco Rubio tied in Florida’s U.S. Senate race
- Democrats rescind Naomi Blemur endorsements