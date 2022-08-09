Wilson

Frederica Wilson U.S. Congresswoman

 (House.gov)

Frederica S. Wilson has served her constituents in Congress with distinction since 2011 and deserves to stay there. Whether chairing a congressional committee or traveling back and forth to her district from Washington, D.C., Wilson never tires of lobbying for her community. She is a fierce defender of education, civil rights, social justice, voting rights, gun control and economic opportunity. District 24 needs Wilson in Congress, now more than ever.

