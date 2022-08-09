Crist

Charlie Crist For FL Governor 

 (U.S. House)

Charlie Crist is our choice to run against Gov. Ron DeSantis in November because we believe he’s the only candidate with a real possibility of beating him. Nikki Fried is an impressive, passionate candidate with a bright political future, but we don’t believe the former marijuana lobbyist turned agriculture commissioner has what it takes to beat DeSantis in a one-on-one contest. Crist came within one point of ousting then Gov. Rick Scott in 2014. As governor from 2007-2011, Crist restored voting rights to 155,000 convicted felons and appointed a Black justice, James E.C. Perry, to Florida’s Supreme Court. He is in line with all Democratic party causes and is our best shot at removing the most hateful governor this state has ever experienced.