COUNTY REFERENDUMS
No. 1 Charter Amendment Creating Local Oath of Office for County Commissioners and the County Mayor
Shall the County Charter be amended to require that County Commissioners and the County Mayor, upon taking office, swear or affirm that they will support, protect and defend the Miami-Dade County Home Rule Charter and the government of Miami-Dade County
Yes ✔︎ No
No. 2 Charter Amendment Requiring Voter Approval for Changes to Governing Structure of County Transportation Assets
Shall the Charter be amended to provide that acts of the Board of County Commissioners to transfer ownership or governing authority of the Miami International Airport, PortMiami or Miami-Dade Expressway Authority must be approved by a majority vote of the qualified electors in Miami-Dade County at the next available General Election?
Yes ✔︎ No