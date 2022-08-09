Daniel Uhlfelder is our choice for attorney general. Aramis Ayala announced she would not seek the death penalty after taking office in 2017, resulting in then Gov. Rick Scott reassigning 29 cases from her office and the Legislature – cutting $1.3 million from her budget – after which she declined to seek a second term. Therefore, Ayala has no chance of beating Republican incumbent Ashley Moody. Uhlfelder gained fame patrolling Florida beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper to protest DeSantis’ COVID policies, but he’s also an experienced attorney who battled Walton County over flying the Confederate flag and calls Moody a threat to democracy. Uhlfelder has the moxie we need in Tallahassee to stop Republicans from running roughshod over our civil rights.
The Miami Times Recommends: Daniel Uhlfelder will stand for democracy and justice as FL attorney general
- The Miami Times
-
- Updated
- Comments
THIS WEEK'S TOP 10
-
Big changes ahead for city of North Miami
-
New poll shows Val Demings, Marco Rubio tied in Florida’s U.S. Senate race
-
Warehousing homeless on Virginia Key Beach an insult
-
Carollo accuses the Black community of playing the race card amid suspension of Virginia Key Beach homeless plan
-
Two superb Haitian American judges under attack
-
Could historic Virginia Key Beach house homeless?
-
Spirited DanceAfrica Miami returns this weekend
-
Local legends thrill at Dolphins training camp
-
Deal with Moderna reached for omicron COVID vaccine
-
Val Demings stumps in South Florida
August 10-16, 2022
Recent Obituaries
Recent Headlines
- Back to school breaking the bank
- Fed up South Dade residents demand action against gun violence
- Plug pulled on Virginia Key homeless plan
- Democrats target DeSantis over Trump raid reaction
- Nikki Fried and Ron DeSantis in food fight over school lunch firestorm
- Visit to Parkland murder scene a rarity for jurors
- New poll shows Val Demings, Marco Rubio tied in Florida’s U.S. Senate race
- Democrats rescind Naomi Blemur endorsements