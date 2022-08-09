Uhfelder

 (Law.com)

Daniel Uhlfelder is our choice for attorney general. Aramis Ayala announced she would not seek the death penalty after taking office in 2017, resulting in then Gov. Rick Scott reassigning 29 cases from her office and the Legislature – cutting $1.3 million from her budget – after which she declined to seek a second term. Therefore, Ayala has no chance of beating Republican incumbent Ashley Moody. Uhlfelder gained fame patrolling Florida beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper to protest DeSantis’ COVID policies, but he’s also an experienced attorney who battled Walton County over flying the Confederate flag and calls Moody a threat to democracy. Uhlfelder has the moxie we need in Tallahassee to stop Republicans from running roughshod over our civil rights.

