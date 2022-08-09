Bendross-Mindingall

Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall M-DCPS Board Member

 (Miami Times File Photo)

Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall receives our support to serve a fourth term. The former state legislator, teacher and school principal brings a wealth of knowledge and effectiveness to the district and to the school board, which we can’t afford to lose at a time when Gov. Ron DeSantis is trying to take over school districts across the state to retool them into right-wing Republican fortresses. He’s backing candidates in other M-DCPS board races, who may very will win. We’ll need somebody as savvy and experienced as Bendross-Mindingall on the board to fight back, just as she did recently with her vote to preserve appropriate sex education curriculum in our schools.

