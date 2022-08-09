Dottie Joseph is the slam-dunk candidate for District 108. Liberty City residents who are accustomed to Joseph’s representation will miss her in this redrawn district that now includes Wynwood, Little Haiti, Miami Shores, Miami Gardens and Biscayne Park. Joseph has put forth many bills that, unfortunately, have been squashed by the Republican-dominated Legislature, but she’s been successful at bringing millions of dollars back to her district to fund needed projects. Joseph unseated incumbent Roy Hardemon in 2016 and deserves to keep her seat.
The Miami Times Recommends: Dotie Joseph has earned her return to the FL House
