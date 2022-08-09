Benjamin

Christopher Benjamin FL House Rep.

Christopher Benjamin receives our vote against his current challenger. The lawyer and traffic court hearing officer, who was first elected in 2020, worked across the aisle on a law that waives tuition and fees at public universities and state colleges for disabled veterans – signed into law as House Bill 45 by Gov. Ron DeSantis in June. That’s an impressive accomplishment for a first-term legislator. Benjamin has a strong command of the issues and his arguments have stood out in recent candidate forums. He is just beginning to find his stride and deserves more time in Tallahassee.

