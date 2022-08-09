Christopher Benjamin receives our vote against his current challenger. The lawyer and traffic court hearing officer, who was first elected in 2020, worked across the aisle on a law that waives tuition and fees at public universities and state colleges for disabled veterans – signed into law as House Bill 45 by Gov. Ron DeSantis in June. That’s an impressive accomplishment for a first-term legislator. Benjamin has a strong command of the issues and his arguments have stood out in recent candidate forums. He is just beginning to find his stride and deserves more time in Tallahassee.
The Miami Times Recommends: House newcomer Christopher Benjamin deserves more time in Tallahassee
- The Miami Times
-
- Updated
- Comments
THIS WEEK'S TOP 10
-
Big changes ahead for city of North Miami
-
New poll shows Val Demings, Marco Rubio tied in Florida’s U.S. Senate race
-
Warehousing homeless on Virginia Key Beach an insult
-
Carollo accuses the Black community of playing the race card amid suspension of Virginia Key Beach homeless plan
-
Two superb Haitian American judges under attack
-
Could historic Virginia Key Beach house homeless?
-
Spirited DanceAfrica Miami returns this weekend
-
Local legends thrill at Dolphins training camp
-
Deal with Moderna reached for omicron COVID vaccine
-
Val Demings stumps in South Florida
August 10-16, 2022
Recent Obituaries
Recent Headlines
- Back to school breaking the bank
- Fed up South Dade residents demand action against gun violence
- Plug pulled on Virginia Key homeless plan
- Democrats target DeSantis over Trump raid reaction
- Nikki Fried and Ron DeSantis in food fight over school lunch firestorm
- Visit to Parkland murder scene a rarity for jurors
- New poll shows Val Demings, Marco Rubio tied in Florida’s U.S. Senate race
- Democrats rescind Naomi Blemur endorsements