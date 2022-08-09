Shevrin “Shev” Jones has earned the opportunity to return to the Florida Senate after a successful two-year term representing District 35. The Miami Times believes he will be equally as effective in the redrawn District 34. Jones previously had a long run representing District 101 in the Florida House of Representatives, which includes much of South Broward. The former educator is a young but seasoned politician who is a strong and clear voice for fairness, justice and inclusivity in a Republican-dominated Legislature, who we can ill afford to lose.
The Miami Times Recommends: Rising Democratic star should return to the FL Senate
The Miami Times
August 10-16, 2022
